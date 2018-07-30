Lacy Lakeview police arrested a man early Sunday on charges of attempted sexual assault against a woman who had begun divorce proceedings against him.
Pedro Ulloa Morales, 50, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested at a home at 1000 block of East Crest Drive, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said. Truehitt said Morales and his wife are going through a divorce, but were sleeping in bed late Saturday night when Morales tried to have sex with the woman.
Truehitt said the woman told Morales no and tried to reach for her cellphone to call for help.
Morales allegedly took her phone and threw it, causing the battery to snap out of the phone. Truehitt said the woman was able to get her phone back and run to a bathroom where she locked the door.
Truehitt said police arrived shortly after midnight and spoke to the woman before arresting Morales and taking him to McLennan County Jail.
Police arrested Morales on a third-degree felony charge of attempted sexual assault and a Class A misdemeanor charge of interference with emergency request for assistance. He was also being held on an immigration hold, jail records state.
He remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $21,000.
I-35 injury
Police are investigating the case of a woman who reportedly fell off the 11th Street overpass Sunday afternoon and landed on the main lanes of Interstate 35, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Officers were called to the 11th Street bridge and I-35 about 3 p.m., after motorists reported that woman fell off the overpass. The woman was conscious when first responders arrived, and she was taken to a local hospital to treat her injuries, Swanton said.
Swanton said it was not known if the woman jumped or accidentally fell off the bridge. Police blocked traffic on the interstate for about 30 minutes for a preliminary investigation, and they continued to look into the case Monday.