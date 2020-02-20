Police have arrested a second suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party last year that left one dead and another injured at a South Waco apartment complex.
DeSoto police arrested Krisean Gibson, 20, on Monday on a Waco warrant charging him with murder in the shooting death of D’airse Kevion Holder, 22, at The Grove Apartments, 2826 S. University Parks Drive, Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release. Jamarine Jashan Long, 19, was arrested early last month in Hillsboro on a murder charge stemming from the same incident.
A confrontation during a Halloween gathering at the apartments led to the shooting, police said at the time. The responded to calls at about 12:35 a.m. Nov. 1.
Long remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $400,000. Gibson was in Dallas County Jail. His bond information was not immediately available.
Injury to child caseA Waco man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police believe he broke both of an infant’s femurs last week, an arrest affidavit states. The man told police he had grabbed the 2-month-old boy “by both legs in an attempt to prevent him from falling off a loveseat,” according to the affidavit.
Oseas Ruben Saavedra, 50, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of reckless injury to a child.
The boy was transferred from a Waco hospital to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple. Saavedra told officers the child was not acting normally after the incident and was crying in a way he had not heard before, according to the affidavit.
Saavedra remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $50,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.