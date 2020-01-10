A 1-year-old boy suffered a head injury and other significant injuries that led to the arrest of a man accused of hitting, biting and shaking the child over a period of several weeks, arrest affidavits and Child Protective Services reports state.
Jonas Ray Bradshaw, 22, of Woodway, was arrested Monday after the boy was brought to the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with injuries including bruising, bite marks in various stages of healing, multiple bone fractures and burns to his face believed to have been caused by cigarettes, according to documents filed in the case. The boy was flown to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple for treatment of a head injury, CPS reports state.
Waco police were called to Hillcrest to assist with the CPS investigation, the arrest affidavit states. When police contacted Bradshaw, an acquaintance of the child who did not bring him to the hospital, he told officers the baby fell down stairs and hit his head on the floor, according to documents filed in the case.
The 16-page CPS report states the explanation of the child’s injuries was not consistent with the trauma documented on his body.
A witness told officers they believe Bradshaw caused injuries to the child and his 3-year-old brother, according to the report.
“(The witness) stated Mr. Bradshaw … would also bite (the 1-year-old) in lieu of hitting him,” the CPS report states. “(The witness) stated she also saw bite marks on (the 1-year-old’s) arms and fingers. (The witness) stated Mr. Bradshaw would focus more on hitting and beating the (1-year-old) over (the 3-year-old), although (the 3-year-old) has had bruises from Mr. Bradshaw as well.”
Bradshaw is accused of hitting the 1-year-old at least 40 times since October and threatening anyone who tried to intervene, according to the CPS report.
CPS removed both children from Bradshaw’s care, and police got warrants against him Sunday and Friday, each charging first-degree felony injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.
Bradshaw is accused of causing head trauma consistent with shaken baby syndrome, and he told officers he struck the child and caused bruising, the affidavits state.
The status of the 1-year-old was not known Friday. His 3-year-old brother was in state custody, the reports state.
Bradshaw remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $501,000.
Pedestrian fatality
A pedestrian was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler traveling south on Highway 6 near its interchange with Highway 84 on Friday afternoon, Waco police Sgt. Lester Padgett said.
Police responded at about 3 p.m., Padgett said. Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley pronounced the man dead at the scene. No autopsy was ordered.
More information will be released once he is identified and family is notified, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
A heavy police presence halted southbound traffic after the incident, forcing drivers to exit the highway. The 18-wheeler came to a stop south of the intersection, where crime scene technicians documented the truck and officers spoke to the driver.
The man had been walking south on the highway, but it was not immediately known if he was trying to cross the highway or stepped out into traffic, authorities said.
The highway reopened by 6:30 p.m.
Vehicle burglary
Robinson police arrested a man found asleep in a pickup truck he had broken into during a vehicle burglary spree early Friday morning, Lt. Tracy O’Connor said.
Rodney Lee Scott, 40, of Bellmead, was arrested after police responded about 5 a.m. to the 100 block of Brewster Street, O’Connor said. A resident reported their vehicle and another in the area had been broken into, he said.
Police found a third vehicle, a pickup truck, with a door partly open, O’Connor said. Officers fully opened the door and found Scott asleep, he said.
Police woke Scott and found items that belonged to the first caller in his possession, O’Connor said. Numerous other items, including $40 in change, wallets, a driver’s license, a Social Security card, a check book, debit cards and jewelry were in Scott’s possession, officers reported.
Officers learned Scott was also wanted on five warrants out of Waco. Jail records state he was wanted on three burglary of a vehicle warrants and two theft warrants issued last year.
Robinson police arrested Scott on four new Class A misdemeanor charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and a state jail felony charge of fraudulent possession or use of a credit or debit card.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday. Bond information was not immediately available.
