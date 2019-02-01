Bellmead police Friday arrested a Waco man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl at least three times last fall, an arrest affidavit states.
Officers arrested Luis Fernando Flores, 19, after an investigation concluded that he picked up a 14-year-old girl on Halloween following a party at a local church and took her to a Bellmead park. The two had sex inside his truck, the affidavit states.
While police began to investigate the incident, officers found text messages between Flores and the girl, plus other “evidence of sexual interactions,” the affidavit states. The affidavit states Flores acknowledged that he and the girl had sex on three occasions.
Flores was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child and was taken to McLennan County Jail. He later posted a bond listed at $5,000 and was released from custody.
Child pornography
Texas Attorney General’s Office officials searched a North Waco home Thursday and arrested a man on multiple possession and promotion of child pornography charges.
Investigators with the state’s child exploitation unit got a search warrant and raided the home in the 900 block of North 10th Street on Thursday morning and arrested Brian Evan Hutchins, 47, of Waco.
At least nine images of child pornography were found on electronic devices at the home, the search warrant states.
According to the AG’s office, Hutchins “confessed to possessing, viewing and sharing child pornography” on the day of the raid. Investigators seized digital devices to be examined by the AG’s digital forensics unit and also seized children’s underwear, the warrant states.
Hutchins was arrested on two second-degree felony charges of promotion of child pornography and three third-degree felony charges of possession of child pornography. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $45,000.