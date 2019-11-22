A Lacy Lakeview man was arrested Thursday on two child sex abuse warrants alleging he forcibly raped two teenage girls in the last year, arrest affidavits state.
Bellmead police issued warrants charging Kedrick Deandre Harris, 21, with two counts of sexual assault of a child. Harris was arrested by Waco police early Thursday morning in the 1500 block of Proctor Avenue, police reported.
One girl reported that Harris sexually abused her on her 14th birthday in November 2018, saying he “would sneak in her room while she was asleep” and sexually touch her, according to the affidavits.
The girl detailed several incidents of this happening, saying she would wake up and find Harris on top of her. The affidavit states the girl would tell Harris to stop before he would leave the room.
On a separate occasion in July, a 15-year-old girl told authorities she was asleep on a couch and she was awakened by someone pulling a blanket off her, the affidavit states. Harris allegedly forced himself on top of her and he “put his hand over her mouth” during the assault, police reported.
“The victim stated that she told him no and to stop and he would not,” the affidavit states.
Waco police arrested Harris and found a controlled substance in his possession. Police arrested him on the outstanding warrants and a third-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance.
Harris was taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody with a bond listed at $40,000.
Indecent exposure
Probation officers arrested a registered sex offender Thursday after he exposed himself to neighbors at his Grim Avenue home by standing outside naked earlier this month, an arrest affidavit states.
Brandon Rashon Reliford, 25, of Waco, was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure Thursday morning at the McLennan County Adult Probation facility. Reliford was serving probation on 2016 convictions for indecency with a child by exposure and two counts of indecent exposure, according to court records. The third-degree felony indecency with a child conviction was related to an incident in 2012, and the other two convictions were related to incidents in 2016.
Police responded to the 2600 block of Grim Avenue Nov. 6 after receiving a report about a man standing naked on his porch, the arrest affidavit states. Two sisters were sitting in a car nearby when Reliford went outside naked, police reported. One recorded him on her cellphone, and the other called police, according to the affidavit.
Reliford is required to register as a sex offender for life because of his previous convictions.
He was arrested Thursday and remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $251,000. His probation for previous convictions was revoked, according to jail records.
