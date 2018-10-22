A McGregor man accused of sexually touching a 12-year-old girl multiple times over two years was arrested Saturday on felony child abuse charges.
McGregor police arrested Joshua David Vergari, 39, based on an investigation that began when Child Protective Services forwarded the case to police Oct. 10. The girl told authorities the incidents occurred between May 2016 and October 2018, the affidavit states.
The girl said that Vergari would touch her when she would fall asleep while watching TV, and that he exposed himself in her bedroom. Once, the girl tried to fight Vergari off her when he jumped onto her in bed, held his hand over her mouth and tried to pull her pants down, the affidavit states.
Police documented several incidents of sexual touching, the affidavit states.
“During the interview, (the girl) did not show any signs of deception or dishonesty,” the affidavit states. “(The detective) also feels (the girl) is being truthful about her account of events.”
Vergari was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child and was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday on a $75,000 bond.
Animal cruelty
A West woman who pleaded guilty to dragging a dog by a leash while she sat in the back of a pickup truck began serving her 30-day jail sentence Friday, court records show.
Terry Yvonne Mitchell, 55, pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal Friday. A bystander with a cellphone took a photo of Mitchell pulling the dog behind the truck April 5 and showed the photo to West police.
According to police reports, Mitchell was walking with her son’s dog when the pickup driver approached and gave the woman and the dog a ride. The driver traveled through several neighborhood streets before Mitchell set the dog down on the street and began dragging the dog behind the truck.
The driver of the truck did not know the dog was being dragged by the leash or chain, police said.
McLennan County Court-at-Law Judge Vikram “Vik” Deivanayagam sentenced Mitchell to serve 30 days in McLennan County Jail.
Fatal crash
An Axtell man was killed late Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 near Beaver Road, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
State troopers responded to the scene around 5 p.m., after the driver of a westbound Audi SUV crashed into the rear of a Kia passenger car, killing a passenger, Curt Persliver, 54, of Axtell.
Howard said it appears the crash occurred as the Kia prepared to turn left into a private driveway. Persilver died at the scene while emergency responders took the driver of the Kia to the hospital with critical injuries.
No other injuries were reported, Howard said. The names of the driver of the Kia and Audi were not released pending an investigation.