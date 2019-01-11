A Dallas juvenile justice employee was arrested Thursday afternoon after police believe he hit a woman, used a pistol to threaten her, then raped her at her Lacy Lakeview apartment Monday, an arrest affidavit states.
Police arrested Reuben Oritz Mays, a Fort Worth resident and employee of the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas, on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault charge Thursday. He turns 52 Saturday.
The woman, 43, reported Mays, an on-again, off-again boyfriend, came to her apartment Monday and assaulted her and forced her into a bedroom, the affidavit states. Left alone briefly in the bedroom, she tried to escape her apartment twice, and Mays forced her back inside both times, according to the affidavit.
Police reported they have surveillance video from the apartment showing both escape attempts and Mays’ response.
He used a pistol to threaten the woman after the second escape attempt and tried to restrain her multiple times before she agreed to comply with him out of fear for her life, the affidavit states.
Mays remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $125,000.
Injury to child
A Robinson man was arrested Friday, accused of injuring his 7-year-old son while spanking him with a belt for riding his bicycle too far from his house, an arrest affidavit states.
Robinson police received three referrals from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in late November about suspected abuse of the boy by Jared Lee Hagaman, 33. The affidavit states a caseworker sent police photos of the boy, who had bruises and injuries that appeared to be the result of “extreme discipline.”
A doctor who reviewed the photos for police said the boy’s condition appeared to be more consistent with physical abuse than discipline, the affidavit states.
The boy told officials Hagaman uses a belt when the boy gets “in really bad trouble,” the affidavit states. He said the last time Hagaman used a belt to spank him was around Thanksgiving after he rode his bicycle farther from home than he had permission to ride, according to the affidavit.
Hagaman was arrested on a state jail felony charge of injury to a child and taken to McLennan County Jail on Friday. Bond information was not available.