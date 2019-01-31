A Waco man turned himself in at the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday after a Child Protective Services investigation led to a charge that he slapped a 6-year-old boy and left bruises on his face, an arrest affidavit states.
CPS investigators forwarded a report to McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies alleging Derrick Lynn McLemore, 30, had hit the boy multiple times, according to the affidavit.
Deputies and CPS workers were called to McLemore’s home outside Gholson on Jan. 16. McLemore refused to cooperate with CPS workers and refused to let the boy talk to authorities, the affidavit states.
Officers were able to speak with the boy, who said McLemore got mad and hit him at least three times the night before, the affidavit states. The boy had marks and bruises in the shape of fingers on his face, according to the affidavit.
Police later got a warrant charging McLemore with third-degree felony injury to a child. He turned himself in at the jail Wednesday and was released on $5,000 bond.
Injury to elderly
A 56-year-old West man was arrested Wednesday after police believe he injured his disabled father at his home near West on Jan. 12, an arrest affidavit states.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the home of Randal Aerie Straten’s 83-year-old father and met with other family members and a caretaker, who found signs of a struggle in the home that morning, according to the affidavit.
The father’s room was “a mess,” his oxygen machine was on the floor and the caretaker said he was undressed and the bed was soaked in urine, the affidavit states. He is unable to move from the bed because of his medical condition, police reported.
“(The victim) has cuts and bruises on his hands and a bite mark on his arm,” the affidavit states. “The caretaker asked him what had happened and if they had a wrestling match. (The victim) stated ‘it was a bad one.’”
The father said Straten had become aggressive and bit him on the arm, according to the affidavit.
Straten was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a disabled or elderly person and taken to McLennan County Jail. He was released on $20,000 bond Wednesday.