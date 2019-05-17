A Hewitt man is facing felony charges after authorities reported finding child pornography images on electronic devices at his home.
George Henry Gemmell, 53, was arrested Thursday after meeting at the Hewitt police station with investigators from the Texas Office of the Attorney General.
State investigators said Gemmell was linked to an IP address that was used to share child pornography.
Investigators seized digital storage devices from his home in the 500 block of Karen Drive and found multiple images of child pornography at the house. Devices will be examined by forensic investigators, the AG’s Office said.
“During an interview, Gemmell, who works as a security guard, admitted that he downloaded and viewed child pornography,” the AG’s office stated in a press release.
Gemmell was booked into McLennan County Jail on five third-degree felony charges of child pornography possession. He was released on bond listed at $15,000 by Friday night.
Deadly conduct arrest
Police arrested a 66-year-old man on a deadly conduct charge early Friday after he fired a gun multiple times in his Baylor-area apartment, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Neighbors reported hearing gunfire and other noises at about 5:30 a.m. coming from Don John Crow Jr.’s residence at the LL Sams apartment complex, 2000 S. First St., Swanton said.
SWAT officers and negotiators responded and were able to contact Crow by phone, he said. Crow agreed to come out about two hours after the initial call to police, Swanton said. There is no indication the incident was related to Baylor University, he said.
Swanton said it is unclear why Crow was shooting, but the majority of the shots were contained inside his apartment. A window that does not lead to Crow’s apartment was hit, but no injuries were reported, he said.
He was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct and remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday. Bond information was not available Friday.
Bellmead sinkhole
A 15-foot sinkhole that opened up on Harrison Street in Bellmead on Friday has forced officials to close the road until it can be repaired, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
The closure will last at least until Sunday, Kinsey said.
A motorist traveling in the 3000 block of Harrison Street noticed the roadway appeared to be sinking and pulled over to call police at about 7 p.m., she said.
City crews measured the sinkhole to be about 15 feet wide and about 3 feet deep, Kinsey said. Police put barricades out to warn drivers at the intersection of Maxfield and Harrison streets.
The sinkhole was likely caused by a city of Waco waterline that may have been leaking. The city of Waco is handling repairs, Kinsey said.
Drivers should avoid the area.