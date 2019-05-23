A 17-year-old Gatesville High School student died in a single-vehicle crash outside Gatesville on Thursday morning, officials said. Two other students at the school died in a wreck outside the city late last month.
Chloe Janisch was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup west on Farm-to-Market Road 107 at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday, about a mile east of State Highway 36, when she lost control and the vehicle rolled, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Roberts said.
Janisch was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, Roberts said. Her family has been notified of her death.
Gatesville Independent School District counselors were at the high school Thursday to help students, according to a statement the district posted on Facebook.
“It is with extreme sadness that I inform you that we lost another high school student this morning in an automobile accident,” the statement reads.
Students Kyle Tennison and Ethan Sandell, both 16, died in a wreck April 27, and another person involved was injured, Roberts said.
Injury to children
A Robinson woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly caused injuries to children at their Robinson home earlier this month, an arrest affidavit states.
Jennifer Michelle Powell, 38, was arrested after Robinson police got a report on May 9 indicating Powell hurt her 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. The abuse reportedly happened on two separate days earlier in the week, but both children were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where police began their investigation.
According to the affidavit, the boy underwent a forensic interview where he told authorities Powell kicked him in the groin when he was seen playing with a knife in the backyard of the family’s home. Medical reports indicated the boy suffered a “straddle injury” to his groin from the attack, police reported.
Several days earlier, Powell’s daughter told authorities Powell was upset with her when she chased her down a hallway, grabbed the girl by the hair and struck her head against a wall, the affidavit states. The girl said she has been having headaches since the incident and a medical exam concluded that the girl had a concussion, police reported.
Powell was arrested by police and was taken to McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child causing severe injury and a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. She was released Thursday on bond listed at $25,000.
Powell’s attorney, Gerald Villarrial, said he is aware of the allegations.
“We are looking forward to presenting our side of the story to the DA in hopes of resolving this as soon as possible so this family can get back together,” Villarrial said.