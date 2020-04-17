Waco police have identified Wanda Kay Hood, of Waco, as the woman who died in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in an East Waco neighborhood.
She died after she was ejected from a two-door Ford hatchback that rolled on Dallas Street, near Harlem Avenue, at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Garen Bynum said. Darrell Wayne Hood, Wanda Hood’s husband, was driving, Bynum said.
Both were ejected from the vehicle, but Darrell Hood suffered only minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, he said.
Speed likely was a factor in the crash, and Darrell Hood was initially detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Bynum said. No charges had been filed as of Friday.
The crash remains under investigation, he said.
Child endangerment
A Waco man was arrested Friday on multiple warrants charging him with harassing a woman, endangering her child and preventing the woman from calling for help in late February.
Police investigated claims that David Earl White, 37, entered a home in the 1400 block of Strickland Street on Feb. 28 and threatened the woman and child during an argument, arrest affidavits state. During the course of the incident, White took the woman’s phone and threw it, damaged two vehicles at the home and used a knife to break glass that shattered onto an 11-year-old girl’s face, the affidavits state.
Police received warrants charging White with state jail felony endangering a child, Class A misdemeanor interference with an emergency call and Class A misdemeanor harassment. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $54,000.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara also said Friday that White is a suspect, along with several others, in a string of vehicle burglaries in the county. Those incidents remain under investigation, and White had not been charged with any burglary-related offences Friday.
Assault
A Robinson man was arrested on a first-degree felony charge Thursday after he pushed down and injured a disabled family member he was staying with, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O’Connor said.
Police responded to a report of a family fight at a home at about 4 p.m. and arrested Delgado Diego Ramirez, 29, O’Connor said. A family member told police Ramirez pushed him in the chest, causing him to fall onto his hip, he said. The man also tried to grab a pillar to stop his fall, injuring his arm in the process, he said.
The man refused medical treatment at the scene, but police documented his injuries, O’Connor said. Ramirez was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a disabled individual and remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $50,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.