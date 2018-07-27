A Bellmead man was arrested Thursday on a warrant alleging that he slammed a woman’s head into a steering wheel while she was driving, endangering three young passengers.
D’onshae Drevonne Cooper-White, 23, was arrested on four felony charges based on the July 9 incident.
Cooper-White became angry when a 20-year-old woman who was driving his car in Bellmead refused to give him her cellphone, according to the affidavit.
“The defendant grabbed the victim and with force began to slam the victim’s head into the steering wheel while she was driving, causing pain,” the affidavit states. “This also caused the victim to swerve into other lanes of traffic putting the lives of the three children in danger of death or bodily injury.”
Two 3-year-olds and a 1-year-old were in the car, according to the affidavit.
The woman regained control of the car and pulled over in the 1000 block of North Loop 340, where Cooper-White forced her and the children out, then drove away, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Police continued to investigate and got warrants charging Cooper-White with three state jail felony counts of endangering a child and a third-degree felony count of continuous family violence.
Cooper-White was arrested Thursday and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday with bond listed at $30,000. He was also being held on a driving with an invalid license charge.
Back-to-school donations
The Bellmead Police Department is accepting back-to-school donations to benefit local elementary school children before school begins Aug. 15.
Police will be partnering with H-E-B to accept school supplies at the the Bellmead H-E-B location, 801 Interstate 35, and the Bellmead Police Department, 701 Maxfield St. Collections can be dropped off at either location and will go to families with La Vega Elementary School students.
Drop boxes will be available at both locations through Aug. 17. Anyone with questions should call the Bellmead Police Department at 799-0251.