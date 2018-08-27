A Bellmead woman is facing a felony charge in the case of a 3-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive in an apartment swimming pool, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Police were called around 2 p.m. to the 3600 block of Scroggins Drive, at the Bordeaux XI Apartments’ pool, where the child was reported to not be breathing. Emergency responders started CPR and took the girl to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m.
Police determined that Sharrun Jernigan, 20, of Bellmead, was watching the 3-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy at the pool for a friend. Martin said Jernigan was responsible for care of the children but did not have her attention on the girl when she was found unresponsive in the pool, Martin said.
The girl was not breathing when she was pulled out. Martin said the girl was unsupervised several minutes before she was found. The boy was not injured.
Police interviewed Jernigan at the Bellmead Police Department and arrested her shortly before 7:30 p.m. on a felony charge of injury to a child.
Jernigan remained in custody Monday at McLennan County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Car burglaries
Waco police on Saturday chased down a suspect in a North Waco neighborhood and arrested him in the burglary of six cars, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Police responded about 8:20 a.m. Saturday to a call of a vehicle burglary in progress in the 3800 block of Pine Avenue. They spotted a man later identified as Bradley Hunter Golden, 30, running from the scene.
Officers set up a perimeter in the neighborhood and pursued him as the man ran through yards and jumped at least one fence, Bynum said. Officers took Golden into custody 10 minutes later, charging him with six state jail felony charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and a Class A misdemeanor of evading detention. Golden also was wanted for a parole violation.
Police found property on Golden from at least six cars that had been burglarized that morning and returned all the stolen property to vehicle owners, Bynum said.
Bynum said Golden was injured in the on-foot pursuit, but his status was not immediately known. Golden was taken to a local hospital for treatment then taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained on a $38,000 bond. Jail records state he is also being held on his parole violation.
Sexual assault
Baylor police are seeking information from the public to aid in the investigation of a sexual assault reported last Thursday at Baylor University.
An alert was sent to students Friday notifying them about a reported sexual assault between 6 and 7 p.m. the day before around North Russell Residence Hall and the Dutton Avenue parking garage. Police said the exact location is unknown.
The woman was approached by a man who grabbed her wrist and assaulted her before he ran from the area, Baylor police said.
Baylor spokeswoman Tonya Hudson said Baylor police continue to investigate the report and are trying to gather as many details as possible. Police reported the suspect is only described as a man with a ponytail.
“This is an active investigation and additional details are not available at this time,” Baylor police released in a statement. “If anyone has information related to the incident, we ask that they contact the Baylor University Police Department at 254-710-2222.”
Authorities are asking students and faculty to be aware of the report and to take proactive measures to encourage safety. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to report any suspicious persons or vehicles that were spotted near North Russell Residence Hall or Dutton Street parking garage at the time of the assault.