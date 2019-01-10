Police arrested a 30-year-old Waco woman Thursday on a charge that she sexually abused a 13-year-old boy starting several years ago and continuing through 2017, including several incidents at a Mart residence.
Seagonville police informed Mart police after a family member reported to them and CPS that the boy said Aerial Monique Simon had been abusing him, according to an arrest affidavit. Mart and Seagonville opened a joint investigation.
“Throughout the investigation, the child told a very detailed, horrifying, but consistent story of sexual abuse to CPS, law enforcement and counselors,” the affidavit states. “The child couldn’t remember all the time frames of these sexual assaults. However, he did remember an incident of this sexual abuse happening (at a Mart residence) when he was younger than 11 years old.”
CPS has records that the boy touched a younger family member in a sexual manner in 2009, potentially “an early-on indicator of sexual abuse by Simon,” but no interventions were taken at the time, according to the affidavit.
Simon took and failed three polygraph tests, the affidavit states.
“Simon was evading us after the polygraph was done and she tried to threaten the (victim’s) family in attempts to scare or discourage victim’s father from pursuing charges,” Mart Police Chief Paul Cardenas said.
She was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Waco, with help from the county’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, Cardenas said.
She remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday. Bond information was not available.
Sexual abuse of child
A Waco man was arrested Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual assault of a young child.
Waco police arrested Albert Paul Rios, 33, after a 12-year-old girl reported he had sexually abused her first in February 2012 and most recently in December 2017, the affidavit states. The abuse started in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and continued after they moved to Waco, according to the affidavit.
Rios was arrested in China Spring and remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $300,000.
Child endangerment
A Waco mother of three was arrested late Wednesday night after police found the family’s home filled with animal feces and broken dishes, all easily accessible to the three children, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to the Towne Oaks apartments, 4801 Sanger Ave., shortly after 10 p.m., to check the living conditions inside the apartment of Pauline Jo Essix, 22. Swanton said police were called to her home for a welfare check of Essix’s three children, all between the ages of 1 and 4.
Essix greeted officers at the door and asked the officers to wait while she corralled dogs inside the home, Swanton said. He said officers then entered the home and immediately noticed the smell of animal feces.
“They saw animal feces everywhere, dishes piled up, broken dishes, food on the counters and old, crusted food that had not been washed up scattered all over the countertops,” Swanton said. “Cat litter was spilled across the floor and the three children, all between the ages of 1 and 4, appeared to be sleeping on what looked like a futon bed.”
The futon, inside the living room of the apartment, was surrounded by animal feces laying on the floor, Swanton said. The excrement was within easy reach of the three children.
“It was deplorable conditions pretty much,” Swanton said.
Essix was arrested on three state jail felony charges of endangering the welfare of the children. Swanton said the children each had different fathers, but police were only able to contact one father of one of the children before Child Protective Services took temporary custody of the other two children.
Officers took Essix to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Thursday with bond listed at $9,000.
Stolen checks
Robinson police arrested a Waco man Wednesday afternoon when he tried to cash two stolen checks worth a combined $1,575 using someone else’s ID, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Ladarwin Dejohn Tipps, 33, was arrested after trying to cash the checks at Fidelity Bank, 410 S. Robinson Drive, Prasifka said. One check was made out for $1,350 and the other $225, and both were flagged by the bank because they had been reported stolen, he said.
Bank officials alerted police, who arrived before Tipps left. He gave an ID matching the name on the checks, though it was not his, Prasifka said.
Tipps was arrested at the bank and taken to McLennan County Jail on a state jail felony charge of forgery.
He was also detained on an outstanding child support warrant and remained in custody Thursday with bond listed at $7,500.