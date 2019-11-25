A Hewitt woman accused of killing her husband by slitting his wrists with a straight razor has been transferred to McLennan County Jail after her initial arrest in Bell County.
Shawn DeLynn Olson, 37, of Hewitt, was booked into McLennan County Jail on Friday on a charge of murder in the death of her husband, James Dale Olson, 38. Shawn Olson, who was booked locally under the surname Olsen, remained in jail Monday with a bond listed at $650,000.
James Olson was found dead inside the couple’s Hewitt home Nov. 18 with severe razor blade injuries to his wrists. Shawn Olson was taken to a Temple medical facility for treatment after she was found with self-inflicted cuts to her wrists.
The couple was supposed to appear that morning in McLennan County Courthouse, where James Olson was scheduled for a bond hearing in a child sex abuse case.
After the couple failed to show up, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies traced them to their home off Majestic Drive. Police initially believed that James Olson killed himself and that his wife attempted suicide.
After investigating, police charged Shawn Olson with the murder of her husband. She was treated at the Temple hospital before she was arrested by Temple police and transferred to local custody Friday.
Terror threat
One of three University High School students police questioned last week over online threats against area schools has been arrested on two felony charges of terroristic threat.
Bellmead police on Friday arrested Moises Eder Martinez, 17, of Beverly Hills in the case, accusing him of using social media to threaten violence at Waco High School and La Vega High School.
The first Instagram post was removed and replaced with another post, claiming police could not stop the user and threatening a University High School teacher.
Bellmead police last week questioned Martinez along with two other students, ages 15 and 16, who were believed to be involved in the threats. Martinez denied knowledge of the social media posting, the affidavit states.
The 15-year-old was detained and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case in a separate case, in which he was accused of displaying a firearm outside a house in Bellmead earlier last week, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Bellmead Police Chief Daniel Porter said Martinez is believed to be the person who posted the threat. He said authorities do not believe the other teens will be charged in making the post.
Moises remained in custody Monday on a bond listed at $40,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.