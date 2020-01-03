A Waco woman was arrested New Year’s Eve on felony charges after she recorded video of a 15-year-old girl taking off her clothes and had sex with someone else while the girl was in the same room in May 2018, arrest affidavits state.
Kristin Marie Cummings, 35, was arrested in Bosque County on Waco warrants charging third-degree felony indecency with a child and state jail felony invasive visual recording.
Cummings was involved in setting up a video camera in a bathroom that recorded the girl, and she knew the girl was in the same room in the other incident, detectives reported.
She was transferred to McLennan County Jail the day of her arrest and remained there Friday with bond listed at $75,000. Records also list the spelling of her first name as Kristen.
Burglary charges
Hewitt police arrested a woman Thursday who they believe stole property from multiple vehicles and homes in a neighborhood near Hewitt Park, Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary and, while they were collecting information, got another report of a woman seen running out of a yard, Devlin said.
The woman, later identified as Kristin Elizabeth Copeland, 27, of Waco, fled from officers before they were able to detain her on Seminole Trail, he said. Copeland had items from homes and vehicles in the area in her possession, Devlin said.
Police arrested her on four second-degree felony charges of burglary of a habitation and four Class A misdemeanor charges of burglary of a vehicle. She is a suspect in burglaries dating back to October, Devlin said.
Officers also executed a search warrant at Copeland’s home and found evidence linking her to other burglaries, he said. The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are possible, he said.
Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Sanders said Hewitt residents who believe their vehicles or homes were burglarized recently should contact the Hewitt Police Department to check on any recovered items.
He said anyone with home security systems that may have recorded a suspect also should contact police at 666-1661.
Copeland remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $28,000.
