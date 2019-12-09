A man accused of firing multiple rounds at officers who were trying to arrest him on a Louisiana warrant was out of the hospital and in jail Monday on a $1.25 million bond, facing multiple felony charges.
Douglas Eric Hill, 28, of DeBerry, Texas, was charged Friday with three first-degree felony counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer for allegedly firing a 9mm pistol at McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Thursday.
Hill was also charged with two third-degree felony charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
“Our officers are very, very fortunate they were not hurt or killed,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “He definitely was trying to kill our officers.”
Members with the county’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team got information that Hill, a fugitive wanted out of Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in Shreveport, was in Waco with multiple out-of-state felony warrants issued in August. When deputies spotted Hill walking in the 1000 block of Lake Air Drive, near the intersection with Valley Mills Drive, Hill reportedly opened fire on deputies, firing a .25 caliber handgun.
“There is heavy traffic on Lake Air and Valley Mills, it’s a very busy intersection,” McNamara said. “He could have put a lot of people in harm’s way.”
Deputies, including Lt. Cody Blossman, Cpl. Chris Evans and Cpl. Jason Sandell, identified themselves as law enforcement officers before Hill began firing shots at the officers, arrest affidavits state. McNamara said Hill did not shoot any officers, but Hill was struck four times. After his capture he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
“They returned fire, protecting themselves and the citizens of this community,” McNamara said of the deputies. “They did exactly what they should have done. That individual (Hill) went to the hospital, where he remained for several days and underwent surgery and now he is now resting comfortably in the McLennan County Jail.”
Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting as part of usual protocol.
After the shooting, deputies found about 80.7 grams of methamphetamine in Hill’s backpack, according to the affidavit. About 20.9 grams of the meth were packaged for sale, along with scales and baggies in his possession. An affidavit stated Hill allegedly told a Texas Ranger who was on the scene to investigate the officer-involved shooting that he sells methamphetamine and marijuana.
The affidavit also stated that cocaine weighing 2.9 grams was found on Hill shortly after the shooting, along with the .25 caliber handgun and two 9mm handguns with ammunition.
On top of the local charges, Hill was also being held on out-of-state warrants on narcotics and firearm charges.
Child endangerment
A Gholson mother under indictment on a child endangerment charge was arrested Sunday afternoon after deputies found her in the middle of a yard, vomiting and disoriented and disregarding the safety of her children, an arrest affidavit states.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kelsi Brooke Klander, 23, on two counts of endangering/abandoning a child with criminal neglect. Deputies accused Klander of placing both children under the age of 9 in reckless danger because of her lack of attention to her surroundings.
Deputies were called to the 3900 block of Old McGregor-Crawford Road at about 6:15 p.m., after a woman was reported to be seen sitting in a yard vomiting. The affidavit states the woman, identified as Klander, was “disoriented and unaware of her location, where her children were or how she arrived at her current mental state.”
Klander allegedly told deputies she had taken two doses of Valium, the affidavit states. Deputies located Klander’s two children at a neighbor’s home.
The two children tried to run to their mother, but Klander ran away from the children and jumped into the back of a pickup truck, the affidavit states. The two children were given to a family member and deputies arrested Klander on two state jail felony charges of abandoning/endangering a child with criminal negligence.
In September 2018, Klander was arrested after her child was found wandering down a road in West. Police later investigated the whereabouts of the child and found unsuitable living conditions for Klander’s two children and charged her with a state jail felony charge of endangering a child.
Klander was indicted in November on the endangering charge. The case remains pending.
Deputies took Klander to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $10,000. She also had an outstanding Woodway Department of Public Safety traffic warrant at the time of her arrest and was being held on a bond violation.
