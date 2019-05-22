Lacy Lakeview police Tuesday arrested a Waco man accused of using an online dating website to traffic a 15-year-old girl for sex at a motel, an arrest affidavit states.
Jaylin Deshun Gibson, 26, was arrested at the Lacy Lakeview Police Department on warrants with a first-degree felony charge of trafficking of persons and a second-degree felony of sexual assault.
The girl showed up at Waco Police Department headquarters in early April claiming she was a wanted runaway. An investigation found she was missing from Hillsboro, but she said she had been with Gibson, whom she had met on an online dating website, the affidavit states.
The girl told police she was with Gibson for about three days and the two had sex in a Lacy Lakeview motel and in a car out by Tradinghouse Lake Park.
“I spoke with the defendant who informed me that they did in fact have ‘sex’ but that he believed her to be 18 (years old),” the affidavit states.
Gibson was arrested at the Lacy Lakeview police station and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $30,000.
Shooting investigation
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reports of a shooting Wednesday evening near a convenience store in Elm Mott, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
A man in his 20s arrived at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center shortly before 7 p.m. with superficial wounds to his lower legs and indicated he was involved in a shooting near the Tiger Mart in Elm Mott, Kilcrease said. It is unclear whether his wounds are from gunfire.
A short time later, another man in his 20s arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, Kilcrease said.
It was unclear Wednesday what may have led to the shooting, and deputies are continuing to investigate, Kilcrease said.
Police did not release the identities of the two men Wednesday but reported their injuries did not appear life threatening.
Meth seized
A call about a woman entering and leaving a Bellmead home through a window led to the arrest of a resident who had about 400 grams of methamphetamine in his possession Wednesday morning, Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Kory Martin said.
Bellmead police arrested Charlie Laughton Dailey, 59, at his home in the 100 block of Lopez Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman crawling out of a window at about 7:30 a.m., Martin said. When they responded, police spoke with a woman who said she crawled out of a window but that she lived at the home. Dailey did not give any indication she did not live at the home, Martin said.
While police were on the property investigating, an officer spotted drug paraphernalia in a vehicle parked there, Martin said. Officers searched the vehicle and found about 400 grams of meth, he said.
Dailey was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and taken to McLennan County Jail as officers worked to get a search warrant for the house, Martin said. When Dailey was taken into custody, officers found a large amount of cash in his pocket, Martin said.
When officers returned with a warrant and searched the house, they found other drugs, another 28 grams of meth and a semi-automatic handgun, he said. In total, officers seized about 428 grams of meth, or almost a pound, and almost $16,000 in cash, Martin said.
The investigation is continuing, and other charges are pending, he said.
Dailey remained in jail Wednesday night with bond listed at $25,000.