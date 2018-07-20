A Waco man shot in the head after a parking lot fight Thursday at a North 19th Street supermarket has been identified, police said.
The victim is Christian Palacios, 18, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
A preliminary investigation indicates Palacios was shot while meeting with three males, who fled in a light-colored vehicle from the parking lot of H-E-B, 3801 N. 19th St., Swanton said. No arrests had been made as of Friday.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. No updates were available on his condition Friday afternoon.
Child injury
A 46-year-old woman was arrested Friday, accused of throwing a child into a portable playpen and causing the child’s arm to break, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco police arrested Samantha Jayne Morroll, of Waco, after Child Protective Services alerted police of the injury the child suffered in mid-April, according to the affidavit.
The girl’s older sibling initially reported how the injury was caused, the affidavit states.
Police interviewed the sibling and obtained medical records from the physician who treated the injured girl for a fractured humerus, according to the affidavit. Police also interviewed Morroll, who was caring for the child and said she had placed the girl in the playpen at the time of the incident, the affidavit states.
Morroll was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of injury to a child and taken to McLennan County Jail.
She remained there Friday with bond listed at $10,000 and on an immigration hold, according to jail records.
Aggravated assault
A grocery shopping trip turned violent Wednesday night when a Lacy Lakeview man dragged his roommate with a car on a Bellmead street, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Michael Wayne Steverson, 61, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested Wednesday after police were called to the 100 block of Boston Street at about 7:40 p.m. Steverson and his 56-year-old roommate got into an argument while they were grocery shopping, and the argument continued in their car, Martin said.
The 56-year-old told Steverson, who was driving, that he wanted to get out of the car, Martin said. Steverson pulled over to let his roommate exit but drove forward while his roommate was exiting, dragging him and causing him to hit the ground, Martin said.
The man suffered abrasions on his body from the road, Martin said. He received medical treatment at the scene and did not require transport to a local hospital, he said.
After interviewing the roommate, Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview police went to Steverson’s home and arrested him on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was taken to McLennan County Jail and released Thursday on a $10,000 bond.
Burglary from vehicle
A victim of a vehicle burglary who spotted a man stealing a backpack out of his car followed the suspect through Robinson late Friday morning before the suspect tossed the backpack out of the window and continued to evade police, authorities said.
Robinson police were called to the 100 block of Deanna Street shortly before 11 a.m.
The victim had left his car unlocked outside a business, and a fellow employee noticed someone else in the car, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O’Connor said.
“He had come to a business and entered the building, and one of the employees saw an off-colored gold or tan SUV back up into the parking lot,” O’Connor said. “An unknown individual had entered her boss’ car and removed a backpack.”
The vehicle’s owner ran outside as the suspect drove away. The owner got into his vehicle and followed the suspect, he said. The backpack had cash and a handgun inside, O’Connor said.
The suspect eventually got away from the victim, and police saturated the area around the business quickly to search. Officers pursued the vehicle and determined the suspect’s SUV had temporary license plates and was headed south toward Falls County, O’Connor said.
A resident called police and reported seeing the suspect throw the backpack out of the car. O’Connor said the backpack, handgun, some cash and personal items were recovered.
No arrests were made late Friday, and police were continuing to investigate, O’Connor said. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Robinson Police Department at 662-0525.