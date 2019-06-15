Everything is better with Bacon! Even a police procedural with all of the elements that have made the Boston-based “Southie” crime genre so familiar, if not tired. “City on a Hill” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) offers a fictionalized account of Boston’s “miracle,” a transformation of a violent, parochial and corrupt city where an Irish-American mafia of criminals and cops rubbed shoulders and traded secrets and winks, to a more reformed metropolis, a place open for business and 21st-century progress.
In this telling, set in the early 1990s, the “miracle” stems from an unlikely alliance between a corrupt and debauched FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) and a crusading outsider, District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge), a black man from Brooklyn who has turned down high-paying corporate work to clean up the streets.
In the early going, “City” revels in the casual corruption and flagrant racism on both sides of the law. Rohr and Ward find common ground investigating an armored car robbery gone wrong, a capital case that allows them to investigate, indict and grill a wide swath of the petty criminal underworld, and by doing so, expose its links to Boston’s criminal justice system.
This is a great role for Bacon. His hair may be streaked with gray and his face wrinkled, but Rohr just can’t help helping himself to what’s left of the city’s sex, drugs and rock and roll. His glad-handing ways also conceal his intelligence. In one of their early meetings, he whispers to Ward that he’s graduated from law school, as if he’s just revealed his dirtiest secret.
While Bacon is the main attraction, the cast also includes Cathy Moriarty (“Raging Bull”), Kevin Dunn (“Veep”) and Jill Hennessy (“Crossing Jordan”). The production credits include Boston’s own Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, as well as Barry Levinson and Tom Fontana of “Homicide” fame, James Mangold (“Cop Land”) and Michael Cuesta (“Blue Bloods”). If “City” looks a tad familiar, it’s because it’s the product of minds responsible for a generation of gritty procedurals.
- Former Disney star Zendaya continues her migration from the G-rated world, starring in “Euphoria” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), a remake of an Israeli series.
She plays Rue, a 17-year-old recovering drug addict who has suffered with attention and anxiety issues her entire life. As her voiceover reveals, she was born only days after 9/11, and her parents’ trauma appears to have been infectious.
Any character whose self-awareness and self-absorption appears to have begun in vitro is well beyond this (re)viewer’s endurance. The question of whether this series indulges in teen nudity and sexuality as “realism” or exploitation will inspire much debate.
Other highlights
- French mezzo-soprano Clementine Margaine stars in “Carmen” on “Great Performances at the Met” (noon, PBS).
- U.S. Open Golf (1 p.m., Fox) coverage.
- Scheduled on two helpings of “60 Minutes” (CBS, TV-PG): a new approach to PTSD; drug counseling; making “Game of Thrones” (6 p.m.); an opera star’s troubled past; documenting vulnerable species; a profile of Jaap van Zweden, the new music director of the New York Philharmonic (7 p.m.).
- If required, the Raptors and Warriors appear in Game 7 of the NBA Finals (7 p.m., ABC). If not, ABC will run its slate of prime-time game shows
- .
- CBS will broadcast episodes from the first season of its acclaimed CBS All Access streaming series “The Good Fight” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., TV-MA), with Christine Baranski leading an impressive cast
- .
Series notes
Auditions continue on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Halloween frights on “Supernatural” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Max perseveres on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
