Characters in heist movies tend to swing for the fences. They steal the Hope diamond or knock over a Las Vegas casino. The fascinating docuseries “McMillion$” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-14) features a target so delightfully “small” that it cries out for a big-screen dramedy adaptation. And with a team of producers including Mark Wahlberg, there’s no saying that’s not in the cards.
“McMillion$” also ticks off at least two boxes that make it catnip to contemporary viewers. It’s a six-episode (and somewhat belabored) true-crime docuseries and is drenched in pop culture nostalgia for the 1990s and early 2000s.
It also features at least one colorful character in an offbeat setting, the sleepy FBI headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida a place, we are told, where careers go to die.
The “heist” involves the rigging of the giveaway Monopoly game available at McDonald’s franchises during the turn of the 21st century. FBI agents interviewed here and presented in reenactments describe how they received a tip that all of the winners of big cash prizes were somehow related, a sure sign that somebody was rigging the game.
Suddenly, agents from an office with few resources and little clout have to deal with executives and brand managers of one of the country’s biggest chains, a corporation desperate to protect its reputation for wholesome “Happy Meals” and family values. How do you devise a Monopoly sting without insiders, possibly the perpetrators, finding out?
This would all seem a tad plodding if not for the presence of FBI Special Agent Doug Mathews, an impatient agent whose boredom with the office’s bread-and-butter health-care fraud cases got the ball rolling under the Golden Arches.
He’s delightfully brash, constantly mugging for the camera, combining intrepid derring-do with garden-variety attention-deficit-disorder. You half get the sense that the case may have never begun had he just switched to decaf.
This is a great story with larger-than-life characters. But it takes six hours to unfold. For some, that’s more to love, and “binge.”
Other highlights
- Iowa caucus coverage (3 p.m., CNN).
- Lola’s mother proves all too quotable on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- A rogue killer ruins Malcolm’s vacation on “Prodigal Son” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- A fertility clinic’s mistake sparks litigation on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A car accident seems sketchy on “Manifest” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
