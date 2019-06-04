A tip and swift action by local police led to the arrest Tuesday of a McGregor man accused of shooting the manager of a Little Caesars store on Valley Mills Drive in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt said.
Leonard Andre Black, 25, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday, Schmidt said.
Beverly Hills police got an anonymous tip Tuesday morning from a caller who believed she recognized the person in an image and video police released Sunday. Schmidt said officers worked quickly and were assisted by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and U.S. Marshals in locating Black.
The store’s 18-year-old manager was shot in the upper right shoulder during the robbery attempt Saturday, Schmidt said. She was treated and released from a local hospital later that day. Schmidt became emotional when speaking about the victim, saying local law enforcement worked to apprehend the man they believe is responsible for injuring her.
“She is one of our people. She works in our city, and we are here to protect and serve our people,” Schmidt said. “Not just McLennan County citizens, but she is one of our kids here.”
Schmidt said Black denied he was involved in the robbery as he was taken to jail. Police will be executing additional search warrants on additional pieces of evidence that are expected to tie him to the shooting, Schmidt said.
Carjacking, chase
Five people from Bell County are in custody on felony charges after a carjacking Tuesday afternoon at Tradinghouse Lake and subsequent chase by the victim, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
A man at the lake near Hallsburg reported the incident at about 2 p.m., Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. A group of five, including four teens, arrived at the lakeside parking area in a small red SUV that had been reported stolen out of Temple, Capt. Steve January said.
The group was out of the SUV looking around the water when two girls in the group got into a lake visitor’s gray car and drove away while the other three got back in the SUV and also drove away, January said.
The man whose car was taken and another person at the lake got into a third vehicle and gave chase, he said. As they gave chase, people in the red SUV fired multiple shots, January said.
Both the red SUV and the gray car taken from the lake were hit by gunfire, but the third vehicle pursuing the stolen vehicles was not hit, he said. No injuries were reported.
Police found the gray car crashed near Cottonwood Creek Road and County Line Parkway and arrested two girls nearby, January said. Deputies continued their search for the red SUV and found it in a field near Big Creek Road and County Line Parkway, he said. They arrested a girl a boy and a man near where the SUV was found.
Police found a .22-caliber revolver and a 9 mm pistol in the SUV, January said.
Three girls, ages 13, 14 and 15; a 17-year-old boy; and a 23-year-old man, identified as Kyhrek Holder, have been taken into custody, each on felony charges of aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and engaging in organized criminal activity.
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Waco Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and McLennan County Constable’s Office have all worked on the case.
Robbery suspect
Patrons and a clerk of a Marlin convenience store held a man accused of robbing the business at bay before local authorities arrived to arrest the man late last week, Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said.
Rafael Hernandez, 22, of Marlin, was arrested after a report of a robbery had occurred at AJ’s Chevron Drive Thru, 403 Live Oak St., in Marlin on Friday. Employees allegedly spotted Hernandez, who had entered the back room of the convenience store, removing cartons of cigarettes and placing them in his backpack.
Scaman said as Hernandez tried to leave the business, a clerk tried to stop him. Hernandez dragged the clerk outside onto the concrete pavement, Scaman said.
Several customers intervened and were able to get control of Hernandez and detain him until Scaman arrived, he said. The clerk sustained minor injuries.
“This low life crook was taken off the streets today as a result of a gutsy clerk and several gutsy customers,” Scaman said in a press release.
Marlin Police Chief Nathan Sodek also stated that he was proud of his officers for arresting Hernandez quickly and without causing any major injuries to customers, the suspect or any officers.
Authorities arrested Hernandez on a charge of robbery. He later posted bond listed at $10,000 and was released from custody.
Burglary arrest
A Waco man caught on home surveillance cameras trying to open doors before dawn Monday in Woodway was arrested Tuesday afternoon, said Larry Adams, assistant director of the Woodway Public Safety Department.
Morre Joshon Gonerway, 25, was arrested at about 2 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Berlinger Drive on a third-degree felony charge of attempted burglary of a habitation.
Gonerway tried to open the locked front doors of two homes and entered an unsecured garage in the area of Lake Forest Parkway and Buckingham Court, Adams said.
“He admitted to up to two doors and trying to see if they were unlocked, and then he talked about encountering one of our victims in his garage,” Adams said. “They both kind of scared each other before (Gonerway) took off running.”
Residents notified police between 4:30 and 5 a.m. Monday and provided surveillance video, which the department released on social media.
Waco police gave investigators a preliminary identification, and calls from residents helped establish Gonerway as a suspect, Adams said.
Gonerway was convicted of second-degree felony burglary of a habitation in 2013 and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was paroled in January, and police are contacting his parole officer to determine if any violations may come from his arrest, Adams said.
Gonerway remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday.
Bond information was not immediately available.