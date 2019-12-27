One driver died and another suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash between Axtell and Leroy on Friday evening, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Authorities responded at about 5:45 p.m. to the crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2311, south of Olive Branch Road. As they arrived, troopers found a Chevrolet Equinox engulfed in flames and a crashed Volkswagen Jetta nearby, Howard said.
Volunteer firefighters from the area extinguished the fire, and the driver of the Chevy was taken by medical helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with critical injuries, he said.
The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said.
Troopers learned the Volkswagen was traveling north on F.M. 2311 and crossed into the southbound lanes, colliding with the Chevy as it traveled south, Howard said.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The investigation remains ongoing, and the drivers’ names were not immediately available.
Child pornography
An investigation into an international child pornography ring led to the arrest of a Lorena man Friday and the search of a Woodway business where he worked, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Bryce Jacob Willis, 34, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute. Local officials opened an investigation within the past week after Australian law enforcement conducted a raid and informed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of suspicious activity they uncovered that was connected to an IP address for a Woodway business, McNamara said. Local and federal officials cooperated on the investigation. They served a search warrant at the business at about 10 a.m. Friday and arrested Willis without incident.
Willis had downloaded and shared images of minors, including many under the age of 10, engaging in sexual activity, McNamara said.
“It doesn’t get any sicker than this,” he said.
Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve January said it appears Willis downloaded illicit images while at work but that the business was not otherwise involved. The business has cooperated in the investigation, McNamara said.
During an interview, Willis told officials he had downloaded illicit images, January said. His computers and cellphone were confiscated for analysis.
Willis was booked into McLennan County Jail on Friday afternoon on the child pornography charge. Other charges are possible, officials said. Bond information was not immediately available.
Christmas fight
A Waco woman was arrested Christmas night after she stabbed a man with a box cutter during a fight at an apartment complex, an arrest affidavit states.
Shantel Anquinette Medlock, 36, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, after police were called to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Lake Shore Drive.
Police found a 53-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm in the parking lot with a trail of blood leading to an apartment where Medlock was, the affidavit states.
Police initially reported a child had called 911 to report the stabbing. Officers attempted to question Medlock, but she gave them a false name and said she was not involved in an argument, the affidavit states.
Officers were able to verify her identity, although she was unable to give an accurate timeline of the incident and information she provided did not match witnesses, the affidavit states.
Witnesses reported Medlock, who was reportedly on probation for a DWI, had been drinking hard liquor and wanted to leave the apartment, the affidavit states. The 53-year-old man tried to stop her from leaving by pushing her, but the push did not cause any pain, police reported.
Medlock claimed the man grabbed her near her collarbone, but he did not impede her breathing. The affidavit states Medlock grabbed a box cutter and hit the man in the left bicep, causing a deep laceration.
“Shantel would then tell her children that she was going to be going away to jail for a long time and that this was the last time she was going to be seen,” the affidavit states. Police reported Medlock appeared to be intoxicated at the time of her arrest.
The 53-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, the affidavit states. Medlock was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a Class B misdemeanor charge of failure to identify.
Medlock remained in custody Friday with a bond listed at $26,000.
Dog shot
A landlord shot and killed a dog Friday when it attacked a tenant who was seeking permission to keep the dog at her rental home in Riesel, police said.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the incident in the 200 block of Ramsey Loop on Friday afternoon, Capt. Chris Eubank said. The landlord had asked to meet a 2-year-old pit bull the tenant was seeking permission to keep at her rental, Eubank said.
During the meeting, the tenant’s dog attacked the landlord’s dog, then bit the tenant when she tried to intervene, he said. She tried to pry her dog’s mouth open and lost about a quarter of an inch from a finger in the process, Eubank said.
During the attack, the landlord shot and killed the pit bull, he said. The landlord’s dog did not suffer any serious injuries, he said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Car through house
A minor injury and extensive property damage were reported after a truck crashed through one side of a Robinson home and continued out the other side early Thursday morning, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Officers responded to the home in the 3500 block of West Moonlight Drive shortly after 5 a.m. and found a 2018 GMC Sierra had crashed through two bedrooms, Prasifka said.
Family members were home at the time of the crash, and one suffered a minor arm injury, he said. The injured person did not request to go to the hospital.
Officers determined the truck was traveling south on Surrey Ridge Lane when the driver crossed over West Moonlight Drive, drove through the yard and into the brick house, causing extensive damage.
Prasifka said the driver is cooperating with police. After initial investigation, it appears the driver fell asleep and ran the stop sign where Surrey Ridge meets Moonlight at a T-intersection before leaving the road and hitting the house, he said.
It does not appear charges would be filed, Prasifka said.
