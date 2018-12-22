SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio school district is calling unfounded a report by the Texas Education Agency that accuses the district of illegal activities, dysfunction and poor financial practices.
The San Antonio Express-News reports the agency is recommending the state take over the Harlandale Independent School District.
The agency’s preliminary report, which has not yet been made public, found Superintendent Rey Madrigal might have violated state law when he entered into agreements with an engineering firm and approved payments to it without board approval.
The agency said trustees violated state law by conducting meetings through text messages.
In a statement, Madrigal said the agency’s proposal to remove the school board “is inappropriate, grossly excessive.”
The district asked the agency to review its response to the accusations before finalizing the investigation report.
Fugitive caught after more than 22 years
A West Texas fugitive has been arrested after being on the run from authorities for more than 22 years.
Authorities had been looking for 58-year-old Jose Guadalupe Silva Jr. since August 1996 after he failed to appear in court following his arrest in El Paso on a drug smuggling charge.
Silva was arrested for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 kilograms of marijuana. He was accused of trying to smuggle marijuana into the U.S. through one of the ports of entry in El Paso.
Authorities say Silva was released on a $30,000 bond and went on the run. Investigators followed leads in Texas, California and Mexico.
The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in November learned Silva was in El Paso and after conducting surveillance, arrested him on Friday.
Landowners blame gas line for dead deer
Two landowners near Houston are accusing a major interstate gas pipeline of being responsible for the deaths of 40 trophy deer at a breeding facility.
Liberty County landowners Monty Mullenix and Greg Buford recently filed a lawsuit alleging that Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. released methane and other toxic gases on their properties during emergency shutdowns along the natural gas pipeline route near Cleveland, the Houston Chronicle reported .
Buford owns the Grande Whitetails breeding facility near the Sam Houston National Forest. He claimed his white-tailed deer started dying shortly after the emergency natural gas releases on his property.
The deer are each worth tens of thousands of dollars, he said.
In Texas, breeding deer, antelope and exotic game has become a $1 billion industry, with most animals sent to hunting ranches.
Kinder Morgan, the Houston parent company of Tennessee Gas Pipeline, denied that the emergency releases killed the deer, instead blaming the deaths on a virus.
“Lab results on the deer tested to date confirmed that those deer died from epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD, a virus transmitted by small insects,” Kinder Morgan said in a statement. “The company has worked, and continues to work, with the nearby landowners to remediate any impacts to their property.”
Mullenix and Buford are seeking class-action status for the lawsuit to represent residents in the area.
An oily mist had settled on homes, cars and vegetation following the Nov. 14 and Dec. 10 natural gas releases, according to court documents. Cleanup crews used detergents to remove the mist.
Fort Worth man shoots wife’s laptop
A North Texas man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his wife’s laptop computer because she was playing loud music on it.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that 44-year-Gary Lykins has been charged with deadly conduct for discharging a firearm.
He remained jailed on Saturday, held with no bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Lykins.
Police say they were called to Lykins’ Fort Worth home around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities say his wife received minor injuries from computer debris after Lykins fired his weapon.
Authorities say Lykins barricaded himself in his home before he was taken into custody.