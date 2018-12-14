Police are seeking a man accused of kidnapping a woman at a local apartment complex Friday, forcing her into a vehicle and assaulting her at gunpoint, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called shortly before 11 a.m. Friday to the Glen Oaks Apartments, 5101 Hawthorne Drive, where the incident occurred. The woman said she was standing in the apartment parking lot when the father of her child drove up in a car with a second man inside.
The child’s father reportedly got out of the car and began hitting the woman, then pulled the woman’s hair and forced her into the car, Swanton said. The woman said she was threatened with a gun while she was continually assaulted, Swanton said. As the car was leaving the parking lot, the woman was able to open the car door and jump out, Swanton said.
The woman ran to a convenience store at 616 Lake Air Drive, where she got help, Swanton said. Police arrived and found the woman suffering from numerous scratches and bruises from the assault.
A family member took the woman to a local medical facility for treatment to her injuries, Swanton said. Both suspects are being sought for their role in the alleged kidnapping and assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waco Police Department at 750-7500.
Assault causing injury
A 46-year-old man was arrested Thursday, accused of assaulting a family member and leaving her with facial bruising, broken ribs, a ruptured ear drum and a concussion, an arrest affidavit states.
Other family members called police to Providence Medical Center on Nov. 30 and reported Johnny Perez Jr., of Waco, had assaulted the woman, according to the affidavit. The woman’s daughter said Perez hit and kicked her mother at their home in the 3600 block of Gorman Avenue, the affidavit states.
A fight started after the woman told Perez to stop hitting the family dog, and he grabbed her and pulled her from a bed, the affidavit states. The assault stopped after she told Perez to go outside and have a cigarette, then continued outside, with Perez hitting and choking the woman until another family member stepped in to stop him, according to the affidavit.
The woman suffered two black eyes and markings all over her face and neck, and a family member convinced the her to go to the doctor, where she was diagnosed with two fractured ribs, a broken hand, a ruptured ear drum and a concussion, the affidavit states.
Waco police got an arrest warrant charging Perez with second-degree felony aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and arrested him Thursday. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $200,000.
Assault by impeding breathing
A registered sex offender was arrested Friday after Hewitt police say he attacked an 18-year-old woman late last month by holding her down, choking her and attempting to pull her legs apart, kiss her and lick her face as she resisted.
Police were called to the 100 block of Crockett Lane shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 29, and the woman and family members reported Bobby Joe Vonelling, 35, of Mart, had attacked her in her room before leaving the home, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
After Vonelling left, the woman told her mother about the attack, and her mother called police, Devlin said.
Police learned Vonelling was a registered sex offender who was living in Mart. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Sex Offender Registry, Vonelling was convicted of lewd and lascivious battery of a 14-year-old girl in 2005 in Florida and sentenced to four years in prison.
Hewitt police got a warrant charging Vonelling with third-degree felony assault by impeding breathing and arrested him Friday. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday night. Bond information was not immediately available.
The investigation of the attack is continuing, Devlin said.