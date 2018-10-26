McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators recovered 15 stolen guns, including an AK-47 with a 75-round magazine, methamphetamine and other controlled substances Friday.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office organized crime unit partnered with Waco police, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Drug Enforcement Administration to raid a home at about 12:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Petty Place in Bellmead where the firearms, cash and about 30 grams of methamphetamine, prescription pills and controlled substances were recovered.
“Our guys did a very good job, and this was a concerted effort on the part of several agencies here,” Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “It shows what you can do when different agencies work together.”
Authorities waited for Keith Ray Yarborough, 25, of Waco, to leave the home before he was stopped and arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Yarborough was convicted in 2012 of second-degree felony of burglary of a habitation and was on parole when he was arrested Friday.
The AK-47 was one of about 20 weapons stolen from a home in the West area last week. The homeowner’s guns recovered Friday were returned, McNamara said.
When officers raided the house Friday, they found four packages of methamphetamine in four figurines in the house. Money was also seized at the home.
Authorities also arrested Sergio Zuniga, 31, of Waco, in connection to the raid. Zuniga was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.
“When you are a felon dealing in dope or stealing people’s property, we don’t take too kindly to people praying on our good citizens,” McNamara said. “We will do everything we can to keep this kind of activity from happening.”
McNamara said the case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.
Stolen equipment
A man suspected of stealing welding equipment in the Lacy Lakeview area was arrested Friday while in Corsicana to apply for a welding job, officials said.
McLennan County deputies investigating the theft of a trailer and two pieces of welding equipment got a report that the trailer was in Whitney.
“Our deputies, along with Hill County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate this trailer, and the individual we believe stole the trailer and welding machines happened to be in Corsicana,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “We seized the trailer in Whitney, and he was subsequently arrested by Hill County deputies in Navarro County on two Hill County warrants.”
Cory McCoy, 28, was arrested on two unrelated Hill County warrants. Detectives also seized McCoy’s 2008 GMC Yukon, which was used to haul the trailer and equipment to Whitney, McNamara said.
Investigators said McCoy was in Corsicana applying for a welding job at the time of his arrest. He was taken to Hill County Jail, where additional charges will be filed, McNamara said.
The Yukon was being transported back to McLennan County, where deputies will conduct a search warrant to look for any other stolen equipment, McNamara said. Investigators will be seeking a warrant for the stolen equipment and trailer Monday, he said.
False alarm arrest
A 15-year-old Robinson Independant School District student was apprehended by authorities Friday evening after an online rumor about a threat at a pep rally started Thursday night.
Parents of Robinson ISD students contacted school officials and police Thursday night after reports of the threat circulated, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O’Connor said.
Police determined the threat was not credible, O’Connor said. Robinson ISD Superintendent Michael Hope wrote in a statement early Friday to parents and local media that the threat was “faslely generated and circulated” online.
“Last night a rumor that a student would possibly go to this morning’s (high school) pep rally to harm others was circulated via social media and texts. The Robinson Police Department acted quickly to investigate,” according to the statement. “No credible evidence has been found to substantiate the rumor. However, other students were found to have falsely generated and circulated the rumor which has caused a considerable disturbance to at least a portion of our community.”
Police continued to investigate the origin of the rumor Friday and determined a 15-year-old male student was at least in part responsible, O’Connor said. He was taken into custody at about 7:30 p.m. Friday and taken to the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center.
“He was charged with making a false alarm involving an institution of education, which is a state jail felony,” O’Connor said. “The investigation is still ongoing to determine who else may or may not be responsible.”