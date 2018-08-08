A Dallas woman was arrested Tuesday night after she led authorities on a short chase from West to Elm Mott with her 2-year-old son in the car, West Police Chief Darryl Barton said.
Angela Nicole Johnson, 31, and her son were riding with Johnson’s mother on their way to Killeen when Johnson hit her mother, prompting her mother to pull over at about 10:40 p.m. at a business along Interstate 35 in West, Barton said.
“Her mother pulled over under the ruse that she had to use the restroom,” Barton said. “While she was inside, her mother called police. When the woman saw her mother on the phone, she drove off while police were coming.”
Officers saw the car leaving the parking lot and tried to stop it, but Johnson did not pull over and continued south on I-35 with her son and two dogs in the car, he said.
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety helped in the pursuit, which reached 80 mph, Barton said. The sheriff’s office put spike strips down on the interstate south of Elm Mott, which disabled the vehicle, he said.
The vehicle stopped near the Road Ranger convenience store outside Lacy Lakeview, and officers ordered Johnson out of the car at gunpoint, Barton said.
“It was determined after she was out of the vehicle that there was a 2-year-old child unrestrained in the back seat along with two dogs,” Barton said.
Johnson was arrested, and Child Protective Services was called when Johnson refused to give her mother authority to care for the child. The dogs were also relinquished to Waco Animal Control after her arrest.
Johnson was arrested on three state jail felony charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault. She was booked into McLennan County Jail, where she was released Wednesday on a $11,000 bond.
Target theft
Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying three men who allegedly stole about $10,000 of Apple electronics from Target last month, Waco police Sgt.W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police released surveillance video on Facebook from Target, 5401 Bosque Blvd., showing three men who entered the store shortly before closing time at 11 p.m. July 9. Swanton said store employees reported the men walked back to the electronics section of the store, used a hammer to break a glass display case and stole multiple Apple products.
“The cabinet contained iPads, iPods and other Apple products,” Swanton said. “They stuffed a duffel bag full of these stolen items, fled out a back door and got into a vehicle and fled the scene.”
Swanton said the suspects set off an alarm when they ran out of an emergency exit in the back of the store. He said the three men were gone when police arrived at the store and detectives estimated the suspects stole about $10,000 worth of items.
The suspects may be tied to other Target thefts throughout the state.
No arrests had been made Wednesday. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Robbie James at 750-3674 or Waco Crime Stoppers at 753-4357.
Sheriff’s scholarships
The Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County gave out $5,100 Wednesday in the form of six scholarships for family members of sheriff’s office employees.
A small crowd of association members gathered at the sheriff’s office for the presentation Wednesday evening. A portion of members’ monthly dues pay for the scholarships, President Brad Bond said.
“This is an association that was formed for the members, so we wanted to look at adding benefits to memberships and things we can do to help our members,” said Bond, a sheriff’s office patrol sergeant. “A lot of these recipients aren’t going into law enforcement, so we know not everyone will go that way, but we wanted to contribute from the law enforcement community into different areas of our community.”
Law enforcement officials and their family members who are entering their first or second year of higher education are eligible for the scholarships, which the association started awarding when it was established in 2008.
The size of each scholarship is based on GPA, extracurricular activities and other factors in the student’s life. This year, the sheriff and chief deputy added $500 to one scholarship each, and the captains pooled to add $500 to a third scholarship.
The $1,300 sheriff’s scholarship went to Matthew Garrett, 21; the $1,200 chief deputy’s scholarship went to Alicia Martinez, 19; the $1,100 captain’s scholarship went to Ryan Pack, 18; and the three $500 association scholarships went to Meghan Kevil, 18, Lauryn Nixon, 18, and Brianna Ewing, 18.
“I think everyone knows the financial cost that going to college brings, so this scholarship means a lot for me and my family,” said Pack, who will go to Texas A&M University this fall. “This is really appreciated, and I can’t thank them enough.”