A former select league softball coach was arrested last week on two felony charges after police suspected he sexually abused a player from 2014 to 2016, an arrest affidavit states.
Anthony Paul Tristan III, 53, of Waco, was arrested Thursday after Waco police received a report of a girl who was sexually touched by her softball coach between June 2014 and July 2016, the affidavit states. Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Tristan was identified as the victim’s select team softball coach, who traveled with players for games to various cities around Texas.
Police launched an investigation earlier this year after police got a tip about at least one victim who was allegedly sexually abused by Tristan. Police learned the girl claimed initially that she was “fondled by one of her coaches,” the affidavit states.
In a forensic interview, the girl reported Tristan started sexually touching her in the form of a massage and that Tristan initially “tried to play the touching was a massage,” the affidavit states. The girl said the inappropriate touching “happened a lot in the hotel,” police reported.
A sibling of the victim also made claims of sexual abuse, but told her sibling not to say anything, the affidavit states. The girl provided statements to police that corroborated the information her sibling detailed, the affidavit states.
“(The victim’s) mother also reported her other daughter had been a victim as well,” the affidavit states.
The girl told police the incidents happened five to six times in a period of two years, beginning in the summer of her seventh-grade year, the affidavit states. Authorities said Tristan took softball players to different cities as a part of his coaching responsibilities.
“(The) defendant is not a family member but had access to the victim due to him being a coach,” the affidavit states. “(The) defendant was contacted, but he refused to cooperate with the investigation.”
David Rodriguez, president of Waco Heat Baseball & Fastpitch Softball Club, said Tristan was a coach with Waco Heat at the time the allegations were made. He said Tristan was removed from his volunteer coaching role in 2017 when the organization was made aware of the allegations.
“It is with extreme sadness to hear of such allegations. On the evening of March 27, 2017, this was brought to our attention for the first time,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “Within minutes of hearing about this, Mr. Tristan was immediately removed from his volunteer duties swiftly and permanently and has had no affiliation with us since.
“There is nothing more imperative than the safety of our participants, which supersedes all. We will continue to make safety a number one priority for our families, volunteers and participants of our program.”
Tristan was arrested Thursday on two first-degree felony counts of continuous trafficking of person. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he posted a bond listed at $100,000 and was released from custody Friday.
Car burglary
Robinson police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man caught on a homeowner’s surveillance system who they believe broke a car’s window and stole a semi-automatic handgun last weekend, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
A resident found the driver’s side window of his 2017 Toyota Camry in the 100 block of Denison Drive smashed with a rock and called police at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, Prasifka said.
Police were unable to find the suspect over the weekend and released surveillance video clips Tuesday. The clips show a man briefly come into frame, at one point covering his face with a shirt. The video does not show the vehicle, but police referred to the man as a suspect.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Robinson Police Department at 662-0525.