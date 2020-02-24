Police late Monday were looking for the occupants of a car that crashed through a bedroom in East Waco where a man was watching TV, police said.
Deral Henderson said he was in his bedroom in the 1000 block of Faulkner Lane when he heard a loud crash around 5:49 p.m. Within seconds, a car crashed into his bed and threw him into his bathroom, he said.
“I didn’t know what was going on, but it knocked me off the bed and into the bathroom. When I raised up and turned around, there was a car in the bedroom,” Henderson said. “My wife was in the living room, but she felt the impact and my granddaughter was in her bedroom, on the other side of the house.”
Henderson’s wife and 15-year-old granddaughter were unharmed. Police said the vehicle struck a stop sign at J.J. Flewellen Road and Faulkner Lane and significantly damaged the Hendersons’ rental home.
Police soon surrounded the Hendersons’ rental home but found the vehicle’s occupants had fled.
“I thought there were three people, because I helped at least one get out, but it all happened so fast,” Henderson said.
Police were looking for the driver of the car and two passengers, who were thought to be teenagers, police said. Based on a witness’ report, two of the trio might have gotten a ride away from the scene. Sgt. Steve Graeter said police smelled marijuana inside the car that smashed into the house.
Waco fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said no injuries were reported from the crash. Firefighters remained at the home as a tow company was called to remove the car.
DUI charge
An investigator from the Falls County District Attorney’s Office resigned Sunday after his arrest on a driving while intoxicated charge.
Shane James, 34, of Robinson, submitted a resignation letter by email after his release from jail Sunday night, Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam said. The resignation is effective immediately.
Robinson police spotted James driving in the 400 block of North Robinson Drive early Sunday and saw that he failed to stay in a single lane, an arrest affidavit states.
James, the only occupant in the car, crossed into the center turn lane, then turned onto Robinson Drive where he drove onto a grassy lawn at a church, officers reported.
James reportedly overcorrected and crossed into the center of the roadway again, the affidavit states. Police pulled James over and noted a heavy odor of alcoholic beverages, along with an open container of beer in the front console, the affidavit states.
“(The) driver stated he had four beers and two shots over 4-5 hours,” the affidavit states. “Driver performed (standardized field sobriety testing) where multiple clues were observed.”
Police conducted a preliminary breath test on James. The affidavit states a specimen of his breath indicated a blood alcohol level was more than 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%.
James was taken to McLennan County Jail. He posted a bond listed a $1,500 and was released from custody Sunday afternoon.
Child pornography
A Lorena man arrested last year on a felony child pornography charge is facing new charges that he possessed 13,000 illicit images of children, some of which he shared online, an arrest affidavit states.
Bryce Jacob Willis, 34, was arrested Friday on a second-degree felony charge of promotion of prostitution, nearly two months after he was arrested by McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators on a second-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute.
Investigators discovered thousands more child pornography images, which warranted the new charge, the affidavit states.
Local officials opened an investigation late last year after Australian law enforcement conducted a raid and informed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of suspicious activity. Officials stated they uncovered that was connected to an IP address for a Woodway business, Sheriff Parnell McNamara previously said.
Deputies searched the business and arrested Willis at the business, although the business did not appear to be involved in the crime.
Willis was accused of downloading and sharing more than a dozen images of child pornography images. Forensic searches of electronics owned by Willis uncovered 13,640 images and 52 videos containing child pornography, the affidavit states.
Deputies arrested Willis at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office last Friday and he was taken to McLennan County Jail. He later posted a bond listed at $75,000 and was released from custody over the weekend.
