Lacy Lakeview police have added an indecency with a child charge against a man arrested last week after their initial attempted sexual assault investigation uncovered additional allegations, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Pedro Ulloa Morales, 50, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested last week at a home in the 1000 block of East Crest Drive after police said his estranged wife reported he had tried to rape her and then threw her phone when she tried to call police for help.
Morales was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of attempted sexual assault and a Class A misdemeanor charge of interference with emergency request. As police investigated, the woman reported an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in November, according to an arrest affidavit.
“The (woman) stated sometime in the early morning hours of November 2017, she woke to find the victim’s bedroom light on in the victim’s bedroom,” the affidavit states. “The (woman) stated she attempted to enter the bedroom but found something to be blocking the door.”
The woman forced her way into the room and found Morales naked and touching himself in front of the girl, the affidavit states. Morales’ wife became upset and kicked him out of the home but did not report the incident to police, Truehitt said.
“The victim explained the defendant was not acting like his normal self and at the time, she was scared of what he was doing,” the affidavit states. “The victim stated the defendant told her not to tell anyone about what he was doing. At some point, several weeks to months later, the defendant was allowed to live back in the home.”
During a forensic interview, the girl described the incident and said Morales continued to apologize to her for it, the affidavit states.
Police added the third-degree felony indecency with a child charge Tuesday. Morales remained in custody with bond listed at $31,000, and on an immigration hold, according to jail records.
Injury to a child
A 25-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after Child Protective Services personnel forwarded police a report about the woman allegedly hitting a 9-year-old girl in the face with a belt, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Police learned Tynesha Nachole Edwards was caring for the 9-year-old girl June 29 and became angry with the child for taking money out of an adult’s purse and lying about it, Truehitt said. Edwards then allegedly folded a belt and hit the girl at least once in the face, leaving a welt, he said.
Police arrested Edwards on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. She was taken to McLennan County Jail and remained in custody Tuesday.
Bond information was not immediately available.
Pedestrian killed
A 47-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a car Monday night along the Interstate 35 access road, Waco police said.
Police said Debra Sue Sutton was crossing I-35 on foot around 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of the J.H. Kultgen Expressway toward Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. As she made her way to the southbound traffic lanes of the access road she was struck by a Toyota four-door sedan.
The driver immediately pulled over to the side of the roadway to check on the pedestrian, police said.
AMR emergency medical technicians and Waco firefighters were not able to resuscitate her at the scene. Justice of the Peace Diane Hensley ordered an autopsy.
Sutton’s family was notified, police said.
The preliminary investigation does not reveal that any criminal offense occurred, police said, although the investigation will continue.
Apartment shooting
A Landing Apartments resident was shot in the leg late Monday night, leaving the police searching for the shooter, authorities said.
Police were called to the apartment complex in the 2500 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 10 p.m., after a man was shot in his right hip. Waco police Sgt. Steve Graeter said the man had reportedly gotten into an argument with another man outside his apartment before the victim was shot.
The suspect pulled a pistol, fired several rounds, striking the victim once, he said. One round also went through a wall into the apartment of the complex. The suspect fled on foot and has yet to be located.
The victim, Jason Hillard, 38, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Graeter said. The shooter left the area on foot before police arrived, but the suspect’s car was left parked outside the victim’s apartment.
It was unclear how the suspect and victim know each other or what lead up to the shooting. Graeter said police continue to investigate.
Arson arrest
Woodway Public Safety Department officers arrested a 20-year-old man as an arson suspect Tuesday morning after they initially detained him for running recklessly across the highway.
Officers checked on the man, later identified as Adrian Daniel Maxey, of Waco, who was running dangerously across the highway through traffic near the east city limits, police said. Upon checking out the subject, he fled on foot.
After a short pursuit on foot, officers detained Maxey. It was determined that he had started a grass fire in the median of the 6000 block of Woodway Drive/U.S. Highway 84, police said. Other officers extinguished the fire without incident.
The suspect admitted to igniting the fire and said that he was bored, police said. No other details of the arrest were available.