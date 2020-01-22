A McLennan County Sheriff’s Office sting led to the arrest Wednesday of a 37-year-old man accused of placing women in online ads for prostitution and profiting from the transactions, an arrest affidavit states.
Officials arrested Kevin Rae Currin, of Gatesville, on a warrant charging third-degree felony promotion of prostitution.
Detectives responded to an online ad and arranged to meet a woman at a local hotel who intended to receive payment for sex, the affidavit states. The woman cooperated with investigators and allowed them to search her phone, according to the affidavit.
“During a search of the phone, (detectives) observed a text message from Currin to (the woman) where he is informing her of the username and password for the website where the ads are posted,” the affidavit states.
Investigators also used law enforcement databases to connect Currin to other ads for sex in Texas and North Carolina, according to the affidavit.
Currin was released from McLennan County Jail by Wednesday evening on $5,000 bond.
Pawn shop robbery
A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested a Waco man Tuesday on warrants alleging he robbed a pawn shop in San Antonio.
The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Pierson Denner Hannah, 27, without incident at about 4:30 p.m. at his apartment in the 1900 block of South Ninth Street, Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman stated in a press release.
San Antonio police received arrest warrants last month on three felony charges of aggravated robbery and contacted the Marshals Service, Bozeman said. Hannah is accused of taking cash and jewelry, he said.
Hannah remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $750,000. He likely will be taken to San Antonio.
Lorena ISD threat
A 13-year-old student was referred to juvenile authorities after a threat prompted Lorena police to step up patrols last week at Lorena Independent School District.
Juvenile authorities received case files Wednesday on the Lorena Middle School student, who was accused of creating social media posts that threatened the safety of other students.
The student was not detained or taken into custody as the incident is under review, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.
Lorena ISD administrators reported a school threat was discovered Jan. 16 on social media. Dickson said police met with school administrators immediately and went over protocol for safety and increased police patrols around the school campuses Friday.
“In this day and age, we take any threat or posting very seriously because of incidents around the country,” Dickson said. “While some students think it is just a joke, we encourage parents to talk with their children about how serious this is.”
Lorena ISD Superintendent Joe Kucera notified families last week of the threat, saying in a message that the safety and security of all students and staff is a priority and the district’s ultimate concern.
Kucera declined to comment on if the student was removed from classes, but said the student and threat was no longer an area of concern for the district.
