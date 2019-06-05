A driver on Interstate 35 in West died early Wednesday after losing control in the rain on a wet highway and being hit by a tractor-trailer, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.
Michael Forseth, 39, of McGregor, was driving a GMC SUV north near County Line Road at about 5:40 a.m. when it hydroplaned and crashed into a concrete barrier, leaving the vehicle disabled in the inside lane, DPS officials said. A Freightliner tractor-trailer then struck the GMC, ejecting Forseth.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt, DPS officials said. No charges have been filed in the crash.
Sexual assault
Waco police arrested a 27-year-old man Wednesday who they believe raped a 13-year-old girl in Lacy Lakeview last summer, an arrest affidavit states.
Lacy Lakeview police responded to a home Aug. 11, where a girl who was 13 at the time reported Anthony Jamar Cook, of Waco, had sexually assaulted her four days earlier, the affidavit states. During a subsequent interview, she reported a second sexual assault by Cook, according to the affidavit.
Detectives also found text messages between the girl and Cook that corroborate her accounts, the affidavit states.
Police arrested Cook at about 3 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Waco on two warrants issued in late August that each charge him with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $50,000.
Arson update
A woman charged with starting a fire Monday at the Oak Lodge Motor Inn was captured on surveillance video entering and leaving a room before smoke could be seen on video coming through the room’s window, according to an arrest affidavit.
Waco police arrested Catheyan Kashorn Alexander, 57, of Waco, Monday on arson and trespassing charges outside the motel, at 1024 Austin Ave. downtown. Fire marshals determined the blaze was intentionally started in Room 223, and it caused an estimated $35,000 in damage before firefighters put it out, according to the affidavit. No one else was in the room at the time of the fire, the affidavit states.
Security footage shows Alexander entering carrying a lighter and trash or debris, according to the affidavit.
“As Catheyan Alexander passed the breezeway, she made a statement to a person … about burning up his belongings,” the affidavit states. “(The victim) can be seen on security cameras walking up to the room in question and smoke exiting the room through the open window.”
Alexander had received a trespass warning before Monday barring her from being at the hotel, according to the affidavit.
She remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of arson and a Class A misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing. She is also being held on outstanding warrants charging harassment of a public servant and three other criminal trespass violations. Her bond is listed at $22,000.