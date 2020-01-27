A high-speed chase that began Saturday at a West convenience store ended 25 miles away in Hill County with the arrest of a Mississippi man who jumped out of a moving car, West Police Chief Darryl Barton said.
Jamarius Russell, 22, of Senatobia, Mississippi, was arrested Saturday afternoon on felony charges of evading arrest and aggravated assault and misdemeanors of evading arrest and marijuana possession.
West officers were called around 4:30 p.m. to the Cefco convenience store, 215 S George Kacir Drive, where Russell and a woman were having a dispute.
Barton said the woman allowed Russell to drive her car, but contacted him and asked him to stop in McLennan County so she could meet him to get books out of the car Russell was driving. When the two met up at the Cefco, an argument began as the woman reached in the car to get her books, Barton said.
Russell reportedly put the car in drive and dragged the woman a short distance, Barton said. Russell stopped the car and soon faced questions by police.
The man and woman were separated, Barton said. In seeing the incident, a citizen parked his car behind Russell’s car, blocking in Russell’s car with a police car in front, he said.
Russell allegedly got into his car and backed into the citizen’s car, knocked it out of the way and allowing Russell to leave the parking lot, Barton said. No one was injured and police chased after the fleeing man.
The chase led into Hill County and reached speeds at more than 100 mph, Barton said. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the chase as the pursuit entered Hillsboro.
Russell took the I-35 East toward Dallas, Barton said. Near Carl’s Corner and Mile Marker 377, Russell crashed into three cars, including an off-duty Dallas police officer’s vehicle.
“While the car was still moving, Russell jumped out of the car going at about 40 mph,” Barton said.
The moving, unoccupied car crashed into a barrier along I-35. The vehicle was still in drive when it came to a stop, Barton said.
“A trooper had to go bust the window out, because the car was locked, but still in drive,” Barton said. “Hill County (Sheriff’s Office) deputies also arrived and helped at the scene.”
Russell was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for medical treatment for injuries he got after jumping out of the car. Barton said he was also found to have a small amount of marijuana on him at the time of his arrest.
Russell was medically cleared and was taken to McLennan County Jail. He was charged with a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree chase of evading arrest.
He was also arrested on two Class B misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and possession of marijuana. He remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $20,000.
Sexual abuse charge
A 29-year-old man was booked into the McLennan County Jail late Friday on an outstanding warrant for allegedly having sexual contact with a young girl more than 15 times in 2018, an arrest affidavit states.
Mario Martinez, of Waco, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child after a girl told a witness that Martinez had repeated sexual contact with her between January 2018 and August 2018. The affidavit states the girl was 12 or 13 years old at the time and Martinez was about 27 years old.
The girl reportedly told a witness in September 2018 that Martinez would give her marijuana and he would sexually touch her. The affidavit states that the contact escalated and Martinez began having oral sex with her at least 5 times and raping her at least 10 times in the eight-month time period, the affidavit states.
The police began investigating the case as the girl underwent forensic interview and medical evaluation. The affidavit states the medical and interview were consistent with the type of abuse the girl reported.
In October 2018, Waco police spoke to Martinez on the phone. He allegedly denied the allegations, but did state he knew the girl and that he used drugs at the girl’s home with the girl’s family members, the affidavit states.
Police got a warrant charging Martinez with the sexual abuse of the girl in November 2018. He was arrested on the charge Friday and was being held on a parole violation in McLennan County.
Martinez remained in custody Monday evening with a bond listed at $50,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.