A 25-year-old man accused of soliciting and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy remained in jail Wednesday on two felony charges.
Officers arrested Cole Steven Walker, of Waco, on Friday after Lorena police received a report in December alleging he had sexually assaulted the boy.
The boy detailed the incidents to officials at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children earlier this month, according to arrest affidavits. Walker started sending the boy lewd electronic messages in late November, met with him in the following days and had the boy perform oral sex on him, the affidavits state.
Waco police arrested Walker Jan. 10 at his Waco home on second-degree felony charges of online solicitation of a minor and sexual assault. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $80,000.
Sexual assault
A 19-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night after a witness saw her sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl at a Bellmead motel, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Romecia Earlshaun Levi, of Waco, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. at the Delta Inn, 1320 Behrens Circle, on a second-degree sexual assault of a child charge.
A witness called police immediately after seeing Levi engaged in sex acts with the girl in a motel room, Kinsey said.was seen with the girl in the motel room. Levi remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with a bond listed at $50,000.
Kinsey said the investigation remains ongoing.
Rollover death
A driver died after her SUV left Spring Valley Road, not far from its intersection with Old Lorena Road, and rolled Wednesday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said in a press release.
Officials responded at 3:45 p.m. to Spring Valley Road, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 2113, at Towne West Drive, where a Ford Expedition traveling westbound had rolled after hitting a culvert, Howard said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, he said.
She was taken by medical helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Howard said. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.
Store robbery
Police were searching for suspects Wednesday after two masked men robbed a Bellmead gas station overnight, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Officers were called to the Exxon convenience store, 4304 Bellmead Drive, around 12:30 a.m., when the men reportedly entered the store wearing black mask and carrying handguns and demanded cash from the clerk, Kinsey said.
The two men left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, Kinsey said. No one was injured in the robbery, Kinsey said.
