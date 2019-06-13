A Speegleville man remained in jail Thursday after his arrest last week on charges he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl in April 2017, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco police arrested Thomas Arthur Stewart, 31, based on reports to the Burkburnett Police Department, the affidavit states. In a joint investigation, Burkburnett police provided Waco police with information about a forensic interview with the girl.
The girl claimed Stewart molested her in a bed at his home in 2017, the affidavit states. Stewart reportedly denied the claims, but acknowledged sleeping in the same bed with the girl.
Police arrested Stewart on June 6 on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday with bond listed at $250,000.
Child endangerment
A Waco woman was arrested Tuesday after her 3-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine, an arrest affidavit states.
Jacqueline Nicole Lozano, 25, of Waco, was arrested on a state jail felony charge of endangering a child after her 3-year-old daughter was removed from her home and tested for drugs.
According to the affidavit, Child Protective Services submitted a neglectful supervision report to Waco police, indicating that Lozano and her child’s father had tested positive for methamphetamine. The girl and an unspecified number of siblings were removed from Lozano’s custody and then drug-tested, according to the affidavit.
Two of the child’s siblings told authorities they observed Lozano using drugs with drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
“The defendant admitted to using methamphetamine in her residence while the victim was present,” the affidavit states.
Lozano remained at McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $15,000.
‘Questionable shooting’
Waco police said Thursday that they believe a man injured in a “questionable shooting” on Wednesday accidentally shot himself with a pistol stolen during a home burglary that morning.
The man, who was not named, is being considered a “person of interest” in several criminal cases now under investigation, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called around 11 a.m. Wednesday to the 5500 block of Tennyson Drive, where the man claimed he had been shot in the inside of his right thigh by another man, Swanton said. Police said the circumstances around the shooting were “very questionable,” but the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Swanton said the shooting happened about 30 minutes after a home burglary in the 1000 block of North 66th Street. Officers found that a man wearing a gray hoodie and black pants took several items, including a .22 caliber pistol.
The gunshot victim matched the description of the burglary suspect, and officers at the shooting scene found stolen items from the burglary, including the .22 pistol that caused the injury, Swanton said.
Other items in possession of the injured man included an AR-15 that had been stolen in mid-April, Swanton said. No arrests had been made Thursday morning, but police were continuing to investigate.