A Waco man who reportedly fired a gun during a fight on Saturday was arrested when he tried to take back his gun from police, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called around 6:40 p.m. to North Fourth Street and Herring Avenue, where a group of people were fighting. Witnesses claimed Marqus Xavier Smith Jr., 19, fired a weapon, but did not cause any injuries, Swanton said.
“The other people left the scene and when police got there,” Swanton said. “Smith and his girlfriend were seen walking away from the area. Officers attempted to stop them and did take a handgun away from Smith.”
As officers tried to secure the weapon and other officers arrived to arrest Smith, Smith began fighting officers. Smith then “lunged at officer, trying to get the handgun back from the officers,” Swanton said.
“They were able to keep him from getting it and got him into custody,” Swanton said. “They also recovered a backpack that he had with him and recovered multiple drugs in it.”
Drugs included marijuana and tranquilizer drugs, including Xanax, inside the backpack, Swanton said.
Police arrested Smith on third-degree felony charge of disorderly conduct, a state jail felony charge of attempt to take weapon away from an officer. He also was charged with five Class A misdemeanor charges, including two of possession of dangerous drug, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
He also had three other unrelated outstanding warrants.
He was booked into McLennan County Jail on Saturday. He remained jail Monday with a bond listed at $23,500.
Arson investigation
Three fires at a single West Waco address in the course of 24 hours last week have prompted an arson investigation by the Waco Fire Department, Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Keith Guillory said Monday.
Fire crews were first called to the 1200 block of Pembrook Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, when outdoor furniture on a back patio of a home caught fire. Initially, fire crews believed a discarded cigarette may have ignited the fire in the Parkdale neighborhood.
Firefighters extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher and left the home after speaking with the residents. About 24 hours later, fire crews returned to the home when a vehicle in the driveway and the residents’ backyard trampoline was ablaze.
“When you have two different fires in two different locations, we can suspect arson, because wind wasn’t very high to carry embers over to the trampoline,” Guillory said. “There was minimal damage to the house, because the vehicle was parked in the driveway, but the vehicle was a complete loss.”
No injuries were reported, Guillory said. Four people, including two children, were home at the time of the fire and although the house suffered minimal damage, the house remained livable, fire crews reported.
Guillory said preliminary investigation indicated all three fires may have been initially set. He said additional information was collected and other interviews will be scheduled.
No arrests have been made. Guillory said the investigation remains ongoing.
Fatal crash
A 29-year-old driver was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 less than a mile south of Riesel, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Hermaleen Haney, of Granbury, was killed around 6 p.m. when the driver of a northbound Dodge pickup lost control, crossed the median and crashed into Haney’s southbound Buick SUV, Howard said. It was raining at the time.
Haney was pronounced dead at the scene.
Howard said the investigation remained ongoing and charges are possible.