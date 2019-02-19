A Hewitt man who was in jail on charges that he threatened a witness to the sexual assault of a young girl was charged Tuesday with the sexual assault itself.
Luke Tyrel Byrd, 26, was charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, after he was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl between March 2018 and this February.
According to an arrest affidavit, the girl told a family member that she had been having sex with Byrd for nearly a year. The woman then took the girl to speak with authorities.
After the woman made the report, Byrd threatened to kill her with a .45 caliber handgun, police previously said. On Feb. 10 police arrested Byrd on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of retaliation.
Byrd remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday when the sexual assault charge was added. His bond is now listed at $78,000.
Deadly conduct
Waco police have arrested a driver accused of intentionally crashing a car after threatening to kill himself and his passengers because he was frustrated with bad directions.
Police said Teion Delion McGowan, 21, of Waco, intentionally crashed a car at the intersection of North 37th Street and Sanger Avenue on the evening of Nov. 10. He then fled on foot, leaving behind two female passengers in their early 20s, including his girlfriend, police said.
Swanton said the two women had driven to a North Waco home and picked up McGowan with the intention to drive back to a West Waco business. McGowan decided to drive his girlfriend’s car, police said.
The women did not remember how to get back to the business and had trouble giving McGowan directions, Swanton said. McGowan became frustrated and began driving erratically, telling the women he was going to kill then and himself by wrecking the car, Swanton said.
The women screamed at McGowan and tried to get him to stop the car, police reported.
“He was running over trash cans as they were trying to get him to stop,” Swanton said. “He said that he was ready to die and he was going to kill (everyone).”
McGowan allegedly aimed to crash the car into a telephone pole at North 37th and Sanger, but he hit a street gutter and blew a tire, Swanton said. The disabled car then hit a stop sign and spun around before McGowan jumped out of the car and ran from the crash, he said.
Police arrived and took statements from the women and obtained two warrants for McGowan’s arrest, charging Class A misdemeanor deadly conduct offenses. McGowan was located by patrol officers at an East Waco home and was arrested Monday afternoon.
McGowan was booked into McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday with bond listed at $2,000.