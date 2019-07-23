Waco police on Tuesday released the name of a man found dead over the weekend at Trendwood Apartments with a gunshot wound to his head.
Police identified the man as Terrance Carter, 28, of Waco. Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said police are continuing to investigate the case as a questionable death but a preliminary investigation shows no threat to the public stemming from the incident.
Carter’s body was discovered around 11:23 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment at the complex, 1702 Dallas Circle.
Swanton said police are continuing to interview witnesses about the shooting. No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.
Shoplifting accusation
Two women were arrested Friday afternoon after they were accused of using two young children to shoplift clothing and other items at Central Texas Marketplace, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Alvinisha L. Fields, 19, of Bellmead, and Raideja Arainne Kentrell Green, 21, of Waco, were charged with Class B misdemeanor theft and exploitation of a child, a third-degree felony.
Police responded around 6 p.m. to a report of theft at Old Navy, 2416 W. Loop 340. Both women were spotted leaving the store with two girls, ages 3 and 4.
Swanton said Fields and Green were spotted handing clothing items to the two girls, who then hid the items, police said.
Loss prevention officers stopped Fields and Kentrell and accused them of stealing more than $305 worth of clothing from the store, Swanton said. Waco police were called and investigated the thefts.
Earlier in the afternoon, the women and children were spotted stealing items from nearby Claire’s, 2412 W. Loop 340. Swanton said Claire’s employees stopped the women from taking items but watched as the group walked to Old Navy.
Claire’s employees called Old Navy and notified them of the suspected thefts, Swanton said. Old Navy staffers witnessed the women giving items to the children to conceal in order to take the items out of the store without paying, he said.
The mother of the children were called to pick up the women when police arrested them, Swanton said. The relationship between the women and the children were unknown.
Both women were later released from McLennan County Jail after posting bonds listed at $9,000.
Deputy injury
A McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputy will remain on light duty for the next several days after he was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening on Waco Drive. The deputy was in a patrol vehicle, and the other driver in the wreck was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid license, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Deputies arrested Juanita Urbina, 52, of Waco, after the wreck at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Waco Drive and North Valley Mills Drive, McNamara said. Flores, who has been with the sheriff’s office almost eight years, reported several potential injuries, including chest pains, and was taken to a local hospital and later released. Urbina did not report any injuries.
Investigators believe Urbina was turning left from Waco Drive to the parking lot next to On the Border and turned in front of Flores. Flores’ patrol vehicle and Urbina’s SUV both suffered extensive damage, McNamara said.
After Flores was taken to the hospital, deputies determined Urbina did not have a valid driver’s license and had previously been cited for driving without a valid license. She was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid license and was taken to McLennan County Jail. She later posted a $1,000 bond and was released from custody.