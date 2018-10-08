Oncor Electric Delivery officials are warning the public to beware of impostors posing as Oncor workers and soliciting information from residents in Elm Mott, Lacy Lakeview, and Bellmead.
Two men wearing orange vests have been reported going door to door in the Waco area, providing “misleading information” regarding electric billing. In one case, the men told an Elm Mott resident they were from Oncor’s billing department and handed out a fake business card with the Oncor name on it, said Oncor spokesman Michael Baldwin.
Baldwin said the men did not ask for billing information but acted suspicious, claiming they were canvassing Elm Mott, Lacy Lakeview and Bellmead about billing information for senior citizens.
Oncor is in the business of delivering electricity from other companies and does not sell electricity directly to consumers. Employees always wear company uniforms, carry photo identification and drive vehicles with company markings.
Oncor officials say there is no reason for an Oncor representative to enter a customer’s home.
Oncor has asked the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the impostors, Baldwin said.
Any resident doubtful of the legitimacy of a person claiming to be an Oncor employee can call 888-313-6862 to confirm the person’s identity and their affiliation with Oncor.
Knife attack
An emergency room visit led to the arrest Saturday of a Lott man accused of cutting another man’s neck and stabbing him in the stomach during an argument in Bellmead last month, an arrest affidavit states.
Bellmead police arrested J.T. Nutt, 38, after getting a notification of the stabbing from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center on Sept. 13.
The victim, 49, told medical personnel that Nutt held a knife to his throat during an argument at a home in the 1500 block of Bowie Street, the affidavit states.
“The victim moved a little bit and the defendant cut the victim’s neck,” the affidavit states. “The victim fell to the ground and when the victim was on the ground the defendant stabbed him in the stomach.”
The victim was taken into surgery following the attack and later spoke with police, the affidavit states.
The victim suffered injuries to his liver from the stabbing and was able to identify Nutt as his attacker, and the weapon as a “black fix blade knife that the defendant wears in a nylon case on his side,” police reported.
Bellmead police arrested Nutt early Saturday morning in the 4300 block of Bellmead Drive on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $100,000.