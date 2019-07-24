A Waco woman is facing a felony retaliation charge after she was accused of attacking a witness in a 2013 murder trial, an arrest affidavit states.
Diminque Akers, 28, of Waco, turned herself into jail on a warrant Tuesday charging that she attacked a woman inside Club Krush on June 9. The affidavit states Akers assaulted a woman at the club by pulling her hair and punching the woman several times, as the attack was captured on a cellphone and posted on Facebook.
The victim did not fight back, the affidavit states. In an interview the woman told police Akers attacked her for giving information to the police about the 2013 murder of Dhaodrique Eastland, 17, and aggravated assault of Ra’Hideame Washington, then 19.
Eastland was killed when he and a group of friends were in the parking lot of Eddie’s Smoke Shop, 1301 W. Waco Drive, at about 1:40 a.m. on April 29, 2013. Aveaon Roshun Anderson, then 19, of Waco, was arrested, convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison in June 2015 for the murder of Eastland and aggravated assault of Washington.
Akers’ arrest warrant states that the victim told police she has been having issues with Akers for months “since Akers found out that she gave information about the murder.” During the assault, Akers allegedly referred to the victim’s statements to police.
Akers was booked in McLennan County Jail on a bond listed at $5,000 for the third-degree felony charge. She later posted bond and was released from custody.
Motorcycle crash
A 49-year-old man suffered life-threatening head injuries Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 84, according to Waco police.
Officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to the single-vehicle crash to find a man lying on the ground with head injuries, according to Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton.
The man, Clifton Woods, was being tended to by AMR personnel for severe head injuries when officers arrived, Swanton said. Woods was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A woman riding with Woods on a separate motorcycle told officers Woods rode up behind her and may have bumped her motorcycle, he said. Woods then lost control as they were entering the on-ramp to head east on Highway 84 and crashed, Swanton said.
Woods was not wearing a helmet, police said.
Robbery with bat
Three adults and one juvenile were arrested Tuesday afternoon after they attacked a 15-year-old boy with a baseball bat, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Breaundria Brown, 20, of Waco, Daunte Davion Brown, 20, of Hewitt, Tristan Smith, 21, of McGregor, and a 16-year-old Waco boy were detained after the attack in the 4800 block of Yorktown Street on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called about 3 p.m., and the 15-year-old boy was hit at least twice with a baseball bat in the group’s attempt to steal stereo equipment from him, Kinsey said.
“The victim first said he was surrounded by a group of about eight individuals and they surrounded the car he was sitting in,” Kinsey said. “They began breaking out the windows of the cars, he said.”
The group then began to hit the 15-year-old , striking him at least twice with a bat, Kinsey said. The boy was also punched and kicked, officers reported.
The group broke up, and the boy gave police a description of the vehicle the group was traveling in, Kinsey said. The 15-year-old was checked by emergency medical personnel and did not require a trip to the hospital.
With the description of the car, police found Breaundria Brown, Daunte Brown, Smith and the 16-year-old in the 4100 block of Bellmead Drive at about 3:25 p.m. Officers arrested the adults and took them to McLennan County Jail, while the 16-year-old was turned over to juvenile authorities, Kinsey said.
Breaundria Brown, Daunte Brown and Smith were each charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. Breaundria Brown was also being held on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant charging possession of marijuana, according to jail records.
Breaundria Brown was released by Wednesday afternoon on $32,000 bond, and Daunte Brown and Smith were each released by Wednesday afternoon on $20,000 bond.