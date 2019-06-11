Bellmead police arrested a man Tuesday who they believe burglarized a church two weeks ago and took security cameras, batteries and keys, Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Officers arrested Shatorie Andrew Session, 28, of Bellmead, after tips from social media helped them identify Session as a suspect in the robberies at Northside Church of Christ, 2500 Parrish St., Kinsey said.
Police were called to the church at about 7 a.m. May 29 after a security alarm sounded, she said. Officers looked at the church’s surveillance system and found the man who activated the alarm had also entered the building the night before through an unlocked window and stole cameras, batteries and a box of keys, she said.
He was trying to use a stolen key to re-enter the church that morning, Kinsey said. The sound of the alarm scared him away, but not before he took an outdoor security camera, she said.
Police posted surveillance photos on social media and credited Session’s arrest to “Facebook detectives.” Session was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of burglary of a building and remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $3,000.
Cefco robbery
David Colby Dresner, 17, surrendered himself to law enforcement Monday, claiming he robbed a Cefco convenience store before he and his girlfriend spent Valentine’s Day together, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco police previously received a warrant charging Dresner with first-degree felony aggravated robbery.
The Cefco convenience store at 4439 Lake Shore Drive was robbed Feb. 15. A person came into the store wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black beanie covering his face, the affidavit states. The suspect reportedly carried a non-descriptive black backpack and held a firearm in one hand.
Dresner told officers he believed the robbery happened in the summer months. Police noted that Dresner appeared to be wearing similar clothing as the robbery suspect when they spoke to him, the affidavit states.
Officers asked Dresner what he did with the money. He said, “I didn’t spend it, however I remember it was just a day before or after Valentine’s Day and my girlfriend did a lot of stuff and we went to the movies,” the affidavit states.
Dresner reportedly gave police the clothing description that “immensely matched” the robbery suspect’s clothing, the affidavit states. Investigators stated Dresner was also carrying a backpack matching the description of the one used in the robbery.
Detectives continued to investigate the robbery and got a warrant charging Dresner with the robbery. He turned himself in at the McLennan County Jail Monday afternoon.
He posted a bond listed at $20,000 on Tuesday and was released from custody.
Sam’s Club robbery
Bellmead police have charged a woman already jailed on other charges with felony robbery after she bit a Sam’s Club employee who tried to stop her from stealing a package of steaks last week, an arrest affidavit states.
Police went to Sam’s Club, 2301 E. Waco Drive, on June 4 after Courtney Latedra Brown, 45, of Waco, bit an employee who confronted her after she was seen putting the food in her purse and trying to leave without paying, according to the affidavit.
“The defendant began to fight with (the employee), and during the struggle, bit him on his hand causing it to bleed,” the affidavit states.
Brown left the store in a car that Waco police stopped early the next morning, according to the affidavit. She was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, and two other outstanding warrants charging criminal trespass and burglary of a vehicle, according to jail records.
Bellmead police completed their investigation and added a second-degree felony robbery charge Monday. Brown remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bonds listed at $13,000.