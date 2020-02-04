Waco police have served murder warrants against two teenagers in the shooting death of Tyler McKinney, 19, who was found dead the night of Jan. 22 in a vehicle in the 4500 block of Cedar Mountain drive.
Willow Reignwarden Smith, 17, and Delviyonte Dequae Sampson, 19 were in custody in Wichita Falls on unrelated charges Tuesday they were served with warrants charging them with murder.
Police believe Smith lured McKinney to the North Waco neighborhood and that Sampson shot and killed him, arrest affidavits state. Records from a cellphone found in McKinney’s lap indicate he had been in contact with Smith just before his death, according to the affidavits.
They do not indicate a motive for the killing.
A witness told police Smith and Sampson were seen running away from the area after a gunshot was reported, the affidavits state. They also were seen cleaning a handgun after the shooting and commented “that they had just killed someone,” the affidavits state.
The pair stole a vehicle in Mexia before fleeing to Wichita Falls, according to the affidavits. They were both arrested Friday. Smith was arrested on a theft charge, and Sampson was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge before Waco police received the murder warrants.
Smith told police she had contacted McKinney and that Sampson shot him, and Sampson also told police he shot and killed McKinney, according to the affidavits.
Smith and Sampson remained in custody in Wichita Falls on Tuesday and are expected to be brought back to McLennan County, officials said.
Drug dealers operation
A recent operation by Waco police resulted in the arrest of 14 people, including seven accused of “open air” drug dealing in Waco, Chief Ryan Holt announced Tuesday.
Drug Enforcement Unit officers led an undercover operation spanning the past few months to target street-level drug dealers, or people selling illegal drugs in plain view, Holt said.
“We had had some request from our community leaders to really address the open air narcotics trafficking that occurs in some neighborhoods around Waco. … Some of our law enforcement partners, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and others, assisted us in a long-term undercover project, and we identified more than two dozen suspects,” Holt said.
Authorities arrested 14 suspects by mid-afternoon Tuesday. Holt said about 10 more people are sought on outstanding warrants, and more arrests are pending.
“This was a good day for the community,” he said. “People don’t really understand undercover operations require a lot of labor. They are very intensive, and we want to make sure that we identify the right suspects and we are targeting those who are causing harm to our communities.”
Suspects arrested on felony charges of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance include Sylvester Bradley, 72; Vicki Shavonne Allen, 58; Jamica LaShay Sandles; Willis L. Rutledge Jr., 56; Antonio Wilson, 33; Pamela Ford, 51; and Timothy Scott, 45.
Sandles’ age was not available Tuesday.
Holt said narcotics confiscated during the operation include crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.
“We are not immune to much in Waco, and we are seeing the same trends around the country,” he said. “If it is an illegal narcotic, we are going to enforce those (laws).”
The other seven suspects arrested in the operation so far were in the same area undercover officers were working, he said.
“It is basically be careful who you hang out with, because what we hope the message we are sending is if you are hanging out with drug dealers and you happen to be wanted on other crimes, we are going to arrest you also,” Holt said. “We are not going to tolerate open criminal behavior in our communities and our neighborhoods.”
The other suspects arrested include Joseph Michael Novonty, on a charge of public intoxication; Christopher Anthony Turner, 34, on a Class C misdemeanor charge of no driver’s license; Tureshia McClennan, on two outstanding traffic citations; LaMarcus Lewis, 24, on a state jail felony charge of theft; Carolyn Courtney, 63, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; Cloise Dwayne Hicks, 45, on eight outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants; and Rena Jean Scaramucci, 41, on of a charge of possession of a controlled substance, an outstanding warrant charging unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two traffic citations.
Bank robbery
Bellmead police and FBI agents are investigating a Tuesday afternoon robbery at the Compass Bank.
A man wearing a straw hat entered the bank in the 4000 block of Bellmead Drive about 3:15 p.m. and told a bank employee he had a gun and was there to rob the bank, according to a Bell- mead police press release.
The suspect, who was wearing a khaki shirt with patches and khaki cargo pants with black shoes, fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash in a silver sedan that witnesses identified as a possible Kia, according to Bellmead police officials.
No one was injured in the robbery, and no arrests have been made.
Bellmead police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information about the robbery to call them at 799-0251.
