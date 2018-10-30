A registered sex offender recently released from prison for attempted sexual assault is behind bars again after police said he tried to break into a parked car and threatened to rape two girls inside.
Police arrested Jake Neal Marker, 35, on Monday after an Oct. 25 incident at the H-E-B gas pumps at 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Marker walked up to a car and began to try to open doors and break out windows while a woman and her daughters, ages 12 and 13, were inside.
Marker, who did not know the occupants of the car, reportedly told the girls’ mother that the two girls belonged to him and he planned on raping them.
“While stating this, the defendant was staring at the juvenile females and licking himself,” the affidavit states. “Both of the girls and their mother were in imminent fear of the defendant attempting to harm the girls.”
Marker became aggressive when a witness nearby tried to call police, the affidavit states.
A former resident of Sandia in South Texas, Marker was convicted in July 2017 of a third-degree felony of attempt to commit sexual assault of a 35-year-old woman in 2016. He was required to register as a sex offender and was in custody until Sept. 19, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“The defendant is a registered sex offender who has recently been discharged from custody and relocated to Waco,” the affidavit states.
Marker’s parole ended Oct. 18, just days before the incident in Waco, criminal records show.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said police initially took Marker, a veteran, to the Doris Miller Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center where he was held for an emergency detention order. He was released from treatment on Monday and then arrested on a Class B misdemeanor of terroristic threat.
“Detectives were able to file charges on him because of his history of behavior,” Swanton said. “We believe that he is a risk to our community and want to make sure our community is aware if he is hanging around the area.”
He remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with a bond listed at $1,000.
Sex assault of boy
A Robinson woman accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy turned herself in Tuesday, and police are looking for another woman accused of giving that boy alcohol and sexually assaulting another 14-year-old the duo also provided with alcohol, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Tricia Dawn Volpe, 41, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a minor and four Class A misdemeanor charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and police have warrants on the same charges against Stephanie Olivarez, 32.
The mother of one of the boys went to the police department in late August to report Volpe had assaulted her son after Volpe and Olivarez gave him alcohol at a house in the 600 block of Dana Drive, and officials at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children interviewed the boy about the incident, Prasifka said.
“The victim stated that he became intoxicated and Volpe performed oral sex on him and they engaged in sexual intercourse,” Prasifka said. “Volpe told the victim not to tell anyone what happened.”
The same day as the mother’s report, the father of another 14-year-old reported to police that his son had been assaulted by Olivarez, Prasifka said. Advocacy Center officials also interviewed the second boy.
The alleged incidents happened on separate days. The cases are separate, but Volpe and Olivarez know each other and both provided the boys alcohol at the same place, Prasifka said.
Volpe had been released from McLennan County Jail on a $108,000 bond by Tuesday evening.
Threat, assault
A Waco man was arrested Monday evening on charges that he assaulted his estranged girlfriend and threatened her with a handgun, saying she was about “to get it,” Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
The fight happened Oct. 18 in a home in the 1900 block of South 22nd Street in a home Ve’correa Punswai Stanley, 30, shares with the 27-year-old woman, Swanton said. She reported Stanley threw her on the ground and pulled her arm behind her back as she tried to call police, causing a head injury and other pain, Swanton said.
“She said at some point he pulled out a revolver, pointed it at her and told her she was about to get it,” he said. “He took her phone from her and wouldn’t let her have her phone.”
She was able to get her phone back, ran outside and called police, Swanton said. Stanley was no longer in the house when officers arrived.
Police got a warrant for Stanley and arrested him Monday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class A misdemeanor charge of interfering with an emergency call. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $110,000.
Endangering child
Mart police arrested a Florida driver on felony charges late Monday after finding marijuana in his car, which was carrying a woman and her 3-year-old daughter, according to an arrest warrant.
Jose Guadalupe Peña, 18, was arrested shortly before midnight when Mart police stopped a black Toyota Camry in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue.
“As I made contact with the driver I could smell a very strong odor of fresh burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” the arresting officer states in the affidavit.
Peña acknowledged that he had marijuana in the car and had just smoked some, the affidavit states. Officers found the drugs on the passenger side floor, then administered a field sobriety test, which Peña failed, authorities said.
Peña was arrested for a Class B misdemeanor of possession of marijuana and a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police removed the woman and her daughter from the car, and a family member was called to pick them up, Mart Police Chief Paul Cardenas said. The mother of the girl was not arrested, but the case may be referred to Child Protective Services, officials said.
Peña was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday with bond listed at $4,000.