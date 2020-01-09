A Waco man was arrested on a child injury charge this week after a domestic fight in August in which he allegedly shoved a 2-year-old boy, who was subsequently bitten by a dog, an arrest affidavit states.
Joe Galvan Jr., 25, of Waco, was arrested Monday on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child.
The mother of the child, Veronica M. Jasso, then 24, of Waco, turned herself in to authorities Aug. 20 on a child injury charge stemming from the same incident.
According to the affidavit, Galvan and Jasso got into a fight after having sex at a home in the 3800 block of Windsor Avenue on Aug. 10. During the fight, Galvan was video recording the incident, narrating the fight as Jasso blocked the door.
Galvan began yelling to people to help him get out of the house, but he made no “real effort” to leave the home, the affidavit states. Galvan allegedly pushed the boy as he and Jasso fought. Galvan then “exited out of a window,” the affidavit states.
Police reported the woman ran outside of the home naked with her child, the affidavit states. A dog attacked Jasso and her son, causing serious injuries, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Jasso and the boy were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Galvan fled the scene, and police obtained a warrant for his arrest, Swanton said.
Galvan was arrested Monday and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday with a bond listed at $5,000.
Chase, dog attack
A burglary suspect who ran from officers Wednesday suffered injuries from an attack by a police dog during his arrest, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Ryan Lee Chaudoin, 34, of Waco, was released from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center at about midnight Thursday and taken to McLennan County Jail.
A resident on Crosby Drive, in a neighborhood near University High School, called police about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and reported seeing a man possibly breaking into a home, Swanton said. When officers arrived, they saw a man running in the area and set up a perimeter before finding Chaudoin in a home nearby in the 3400 block of Wingate Drive, he said.
A resident of the home allowed police in, and they sent in a dog that reached and attacked Chaudoin, Swanton said. The extent of his injuries was unknown Thursday.
He was arrested on a Waco warrant charging state jail felony burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft. Police also added new Class A misdemeanor charges of trespassing, evading arrest and resisting arrest, according to jail records.
Chaudoin remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $12,000.
Burglary
A home security system helped McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies capture two home burglary suspects and their alleged getaway driver Wednesday afternoon, Capt. Steve January said.
Morris Wayne Patrick, 32, of Elm Mott, April Gail Johnson, 46, of Bellmead, and Samantha Nichole Delarosa, 26, of Meridian, were arrested after an Elm Mott resident called authorities when his home sensors went off, alerting him that there was movement in his unoccupied home.
January said the alarm company also notified authorities of the movement as deputies were headed to the home.
Three deputies arrived at the home and spotted Patrick and Johnson at the property as they were exiting the home, January said. The pair were taken into custody in the backyard of the home.
Shortly after their arrest, deputies got information about a possible getaway driver who was reportedly in the area. January said Delarosa, who is engaged to Patrick, was found driving a Pontiac Vibe with plastic totes in the car with items from the home when she was arrested.
Investigators with the office’s Criminal Investigation Division reported Patrick and Johnson admitted their involvement in the heist, January said. The vehicle Delarosa was driving was impounded for evidence.
All three individuals were arrested on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity for the burglary of the home. Bond information was not available Thursday morning.
