A 63-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl Wednesday at a South Waco home, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to the home at about 6 p.m., when an 11-year-old girl reported Juan Olvarez-Jimenez has sexually abused her, Swanton said.
Police located Olvarez-Jimenez and interviewed him at the Waco Police Department late Wednesday. Swanton said Olvarez-Jimenez was arrested by police on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Officers took Olvarez-Jimenez to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday with bond listed at $25,000.
Assault of officer
A 21-year-old man who pushed a Bruceville-Eddy officer in the chest and ran away during a traffic stop, abandoning his car on the side of Interstate 35, was arrested in Dallas County this week after reporting his impounded car as stolen, an arrest affidavit states.
A Lorena officer initiated a stop May 9 on Mohamed Abdi Mohamed, 21, of Garland, for driving 100 mph in a 75 mph zone on the interstate, and Mohamed continued driving, weaving in and out of traffic as the officer followed, according to the affidavit.
“Based on (the officer’s) experience conducting traffic stops, this caused (the officer) to believe the occupant or occupants of the silver Nissan was possibly attempting to conceal, cover-up or dispose of contraband,” the affidavit states.
After Mohamed pulled over, a police drug dog indicated the presence of narcotics in the car, and, in addition to possible marijuana, officers found a handgun that had been reported stolen and had a round in the chamber when they found it, according to the affidavit.
“Mohamed was informed he was under arrest and was going to jail for the stolen pistol,” the affidavit states. “During the short conversation with Mohamed, Mohamed forcefully pushed past,” a Bruceville-Eddy officer assisting with the stop and ran away.
Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said the Bruceville-Eddy officer was not seriously hurt, but the search for Mohamed was unsuccessful.
Officers impounded the car as evidence and got a warrant charging Mohamed with second-degree felony assault of a public servant, Dickson said.
Days later, Mohamed went to a police station in Dallas County and tried to report his car as stolen, he said. A check of Mohamed’s name indicated the vehicle was impounded in McLennan County and he was wanted on charges here.
Mohamed was arrested on the warrant. Dickson said he is expected to be extradited back to McLennan County in the next several days.