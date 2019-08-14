Waco police have identified a 4-year-old girl killed Tuesday in a South Waco house fire and are investigating the death with the Waco Fire Department.
The girl, identified as Areli Jaramillo, was found unresponsive in a front room of the burning house at 2804 Burnett Ave. shortly after 5 p.m., Waco police and fire officials said. McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson later pronounced her dead at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and ordered an autopsy.
Waco Fire Marshal Kevin Vranich said a preliminary autopsy report released Wednesday afternoon indicates Areli died from smoke inhalation. A final report was not available.
Police arrived first at the scene after a report of smoke coming from the house. Family members were outside the home and instructed police where they believed the girl was. Waco firefighters soon arrived and removed the girl within four minutes of their arrival, police officials said.
Vranich said the girl was found in the living room of the home while the fire appeared to have started in the master bedroom. The girl was found in the corner of the room when firefighters pulled her out of the house.
The girl was at home with her mother at the time the fire started, Vranich said. The girl’s father showed up at the house shortly after police arrived, officials said.
There was no preliminary information about how the mother got out of the house without the girl, but authorities are continuing the investigation.
“We are still looking into a lot of that to line it up, but initially there does not appear to be criminal acts involved in this fire,” Vranich said.
Damage to the home is estimated at $40,000, fire officials said. No cause of the fire was released.
Tuesday’s fire marks the first fatal structure fire in Waco this year, Vranich said.
Sexual assault
Police arrested a Waco man Tuesday afternoon on five second-degree felony charges after they say he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl multiple times.
Michael Anthony Reyes, 33, was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. near 18th Street and Austin Avenue.
In February, Waco officers located a girl who was listed as a runaway, and as she was being taken to a juvenile corrections office, she reported she had been sexually assaulted, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
The girl told police she met Reyes on a dating app and agreed to meet him away from her school, Swanton said. She reported she got into a car with Reyes and they went to a Waco home and had sex multiple times, he said.
Reyes was aware of the girl’s age at the time of the incident, Swanton said. Police investigated the claims and got five arrest warrants for Reyes. He was taken to McLennan County Jail on five sexual assault charges and remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $125,000.
Gun threat
Police tracked down a man and arrested him late Tuesday night, shortly after he threatened his parents with a gun and stole their car, McGregor police Detective Ron McCurry said.
Emmanuel Martinez, 24, of McGregor, was arrested after McGregor police responded to a home on North Harrison Street at about 9:40 p.m. for a report of a fight. Martinez’s parents told officers he had held out a gun and demanded the keys to their cars, McCurry said.
Martinez had left by the time police arrived, so McGregor officers worked with Waco officers to use GPS devices and locate Martinez at a home on Barron Avenue in Waco, McCurry said.
Police arrested him there on two first-degree felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, a third-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony charge of retaliation and a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft.
Martinez remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $171,500.
Pot bust
A man traveling through Lorena on Interstate 35 was arrested late Tuesday after police smelled marijuana and discovered nearly 3 pounds of marijuana and marijuana wax hidden inside a golf bag, arrest affidavits state.
Lorena police pulled over James Taggart Lynn, 28, of Tyler, around 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-35 for operating a car without license plate lights, the affidavit states. The officer smelled marijuana in Lynn’s 2010 Honda Accord, according to an affidavit.
“I could detect an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle that was being covered up strongly by air fresheners,” the officer states in the affidavit. “I had the driver, identified as James Taggart Lynn, exit the vehicle and come back to my patrol car so I could speak with him further.”
Inside the patrol car, the officer reported smelling the marijuana odor further, the affidavit states. Lynn said he did not have anything illegal in the car and refused to give consent for the search.
Citing probable cause, the officer searched the vehicle and found 2.14 pounds of marijuana and 38 grams of marijuana wax, a marijuana concentrate that appears as a sticky, syrup-like substance. The substances tested positive for THC in a field drug test, the affidavit states.
The items were in hidden zipped compartment beneath the golf clubs. Police concluded he intended to use the golf bag to conceal the drugs and charged him with third-degree felony of “unlawful criminal use of instrument,” Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.
Lynn was also charged second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, and a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana.
He was booked into McLennan County Jail, and was released Wednesday on bond listed at $40,000.