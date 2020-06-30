Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 EXPECTED. * WHERE...MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL INCREASE THE RISK FOR HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES TO OCCUR, PARTICULARLY FOR THOSE WORKING OR PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. &&