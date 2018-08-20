Waco police arrested a Pflugerville man late Saturday on charges that he assaulted his girlfriend and ran her over with a car at a Waco apartment complex, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to the Highlands Apartment, 1600 Lakeshore Drive, shortly before 9:45 p.m., after officers received a call about an car crash with injuries. Police say Braddrick Lee Victorian, 32, hit his 21-year-old girlfriend with her car, running over her legs.
“He also struck her with his hands, strangled her and he also bit her all prior to hitting her with her vehicle causing severe injuries to her,” Swanton said. “Both of her arms and her left foot was injured.”
Swanton said before Victorian hit the woman with the car, he allegedly strangled her and pushed her.
It was not immediately known what led up to the incident, which police continue to investigate, Swanton said. Victorian was arrested at the apartment complex and was taken to McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Victorian remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $75,000.
Injury to disabled person
A 19-year-old woman was arrested late last week after she was accused of hitting her disabled mother in the face in an argument last month, an arrest affidavit states.
Alyssa Renea Shaw, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested in the 4100 block of Compton Lane on Friday afternoon after she reportedly struck her 46-year-old mother in the face, leaving visible injuries, the affidavit states. The older woman previously had suffered head injuries that led to her disability, the document states.
Police investigated the assault and obtained a third-degree felony warrant for Shaw’s arrest charging injury to a disabled person. She was released Saturday from McLennan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.