A 20-year-old woman was shot in the neck while visiting her friend’s North Waco apartment Thursday, Waco police Sgt. Aaron Mitzel said.
Police were called to Villages Apartments, 1100 N. Sixth St., shortly before 6 p.m., when a shooting was reported in a second-story apartment. Mitzel said police arrived at the apartment and found the 20-year-old Copperas Cove woman shot in the neck.
The woman, who was conscious and walking, told police a man she did not know came into her friend’s apartment while her friend was at work. She said she did not know the man, but he shot her before he left the area, Mitzel said.
Police continued to investigate and collect evidence as emergency medical personnel took the woman to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. Mitzel said the woman, who was not fully cooperative with police, did not have life-threatening injuries.
No arrests were made Thursday evening as police continued to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
Child endangerment
Waco police arrested the girlfriend of a Waco man accused of trying to set a car on fire in April with himself and his 2-year-old daughter inside. The woman was arrested Wednesday on child endangerment charges, accused of leaving her three children with the man after he injured one of them in the days before he tried to harm his daughter, an affidavit states.
Kimberly Lara Nabors, 28, of Robinson, was arrested on three state jail felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child. She is accused of leaving her three children, ages 5, 9 and 11, with Jacob Russell Laskowski on April 13 after one of the children told her Laskowski, 24, had been violent with the child, according to an arrest affidavit. She also did not contact law enforcement, according to the affidavit, which refers to her as Laskowski’s “paramour.”
Child Protective Services officials interviewed the children, which was when they learned of the incident, after Laskowski was arrested April 19 at McLennan Community College. A college police officer reported finding Laskowski in the trunk of a car, attempting to set it on fire with his 2-year-old daughter locked in the back seat. The girl was not injured, and Laskowski has since been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and endangering the welfare of a child. He was also charged in June with injuring one of Nabors’ children.
During interviews connected to the investigation of Laskowski, detectives were told he had picked up one of Nabors’ children and thrown the child to the ground on April 13, according to her arrest affidavit. The child’s back and head hurt after they were thrown, but Nabors never called police to report the incident, the affidavit states.
Nabors was arrested on the three endangering a child charges and was taken to McLennan County Jail. She later posted bond listed at $9,000 and was released from custody.
Laskowski remains in custody on bond listed at $85,000.
Jail fire
Three inmates are facing charges of setting a fire at the Jack Harwell Detention Center in an escape attempt late last month, according to a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office official.
Brandon Aaron Fritze, 30, has been transferred to McLennan County Jail, which is next to Harwell, and charged with second-degree felony arson and state jail felony attempted escape in the fire June 30 in a housing wing of the privately run Harwell facility, according to records.
Andrew Ruben Martinez, 22, and Kyle Sample, 20, have not yet been formally charged but are in the process of being transferred out of Harwell and face similar charges as Fritze, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
The fire caused minor damage to the wing that housed inmates, but no injuries were reported, officials said.
Fritze was at Harwell after Waco police arrested him on numerous charges from last year, including aggravated assault, driving with invalid license, family violence assault, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. He was also being held on third-degree felony charge of retaliation filed by the sheriff’s office earlier this year.
Martinez, of Kyle, is in custody on a first-degree murder case out of Hays County involving the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Kyle in 2016, according to the San Marcos Mercury. Sample, of Twin Rivers, is in custody on a capital murder charge in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man following a drug deal outside a San Marcos laundry in June 2017.
According the the arrest affidavit filed in Fritze’s case, several inmates were upset about phones that were not working and not being able to make commissary orders. The three inmates are accused of using an electrical outlet, toilet paper and an empty toothpaste tube to fashion a “makeshift wick” to get a spark and light clothing and trash on fire, according to the affidavit.
“Throughout the interviews conducted, several of the inmates stated Brandon Fritze and two others were responsible for the fire,” the affidavit states.
Authorities said Fritze was removed from Jack Harwell and relocated to the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday. Martinez and Sample will be returned to Hays County before additional charges are filed in connection to the arson case, Kilcrease said.
Fritze remained in custody Thursday with bonds listed at $570,000.