A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home Sunday morning and dragged her out in a kidnapping attempt, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to a China Spring-area home at about 6:30 a.m., when family members reported the possible abduction of the 25-year-old woman by her ex-boyfriend, Tyris Jirell Polk, of Hewitt. Swanton said Polk allegedly broke into the woman’s home and injured people inside as he grabbed his ex-girlfriend by her hair and forced her into a car.
Officers located Polk’s car and saw him near Academy Sports & Outdoors, 210 N. New Road, at about 9:30 a.m., Swanton said. Polk saw officers before running into the store, he said.
Polk was found hiding in the restroom and arrested him, Swanton said.
Swanton said police determined Polk let his ex-girlfriend out of the car in the 3700 block of Franklin Avenue at some point during the incident.
Police said the woman, who was reluctant to speak with police, suffered minor injuries during the attack, but did not require medical assistance.
Polk was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation and a third-degree felony charge of kidnapping. Swanton said no weapon was used in the alleged kidnapping.
Polk was taken to McLennan County Jail on Sunday.
He later post a bond listed at $40,000 and was released from custody Monday afternoon.
Assault arrest
A woman accused of trying to run over a man with her car and striking him with an aluminum baseball bat at a Waco motel was arrested Saturday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police arrested Kelly Littlejohn, 43, at Motel 6 in the 3100 block of Interstate 35 access road after receiving a call of a fight around 5 p.m. Swanton said officers learned Littlejohn tried to run her 31-year-old boyfriend over with her car, but ended up hitting him and the outside of the motel.
“She then proceeded to get a baseball bat and assaulted him with the baseball bat,” Swanton said. “She then went into a room and tore up the room up with the baseball bat.”
Littlejohn allegedly threaten to kill her boyfriend’s dog during the incident, Swanton said. The dog was not injured, police reported.
The man suffered injuries to his head and injuries when Littlejohn allegedly used her car keys and her fist to attack the man.
After the assault, Littlejohn locked herself inside the motel room bathroom.
“She refused to come out and then started smashing everything in the bathroom with her aluminum baseball bat,” Swanton said. “She told the officers that if they came in the bathroom she would ‘bash their heads in.’”
Officers attempted to use a chemical gas to attempt to get her out of the bathroom.
After the gas failed, officers fired non-lethal projectiles and struck her in the leg, Swanton said.
Littlejohn dropped the baseball bat and was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a state jail felony charge of criminal mischief for the damage she did to the motel room.
She was booked into McLennan County Jail, where she remained Monday with a bond listed at $32,500.
Fire victim ID’d
Fire officials identified the Lacy Lakeview woman killed in a house fire Saturday morning but said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Carolyn Larson, 75, died after a fire that brought firefighters to the the 200 block of South Joyce Street at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Patty Byars-Faulkner said Larson was reportedly trapped inside the home when crews arrived.
Firefighters were joined by neighboring Bellmead Fire Department and Waco Fire Department as the fire grew quickly, Byar-Faulkner said. Larson was unable to get out of the house.
The woman’s husband was not home at the time the fire broke out, police reported.
He arrived shortly after fire crews and was assisted by Waco police victim services.
Byars-Faulkner said the fire appears to have started in the living room. Justice of the Peace David Pareya ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.